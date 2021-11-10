Eliminated DWTS' Olivia Jade Has Some Words After Leaving
Over the past few years, Olivia Jade Giannulli has seen herself cast in a negative light thanks to the college admissions scandal that rocked the country. In case you were living under a rock, Olivia's parents, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli (yes, the one with the brand at Target), along with several other wealthy parents, paid their way for Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, to get into college at the University of Southern California by posing as recruits for the rowing team. Loughlin and Giannulli both served time behind bars for their roles, and the scandal caused them to lose a lot of work and sponsorships.
In September, Olivia wiggled her way back into the spotlight again, agreeing to appear on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars," possibly to get back in the good graces of the media once again. "That was exhilarating!! ... love you guys!!!! And love YOU," she wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to vote for her following her debut. While some people applauded the star for facing the music (just like she did on "Red Table Talk"), others still had their doubts on Twitter and made jokes about her being on the show because, you know, the internet can be mean.
Olivia got eliminated from the series, but not all was lost.
Olivia Jade danced off the show but hopes she danced into hearts
Olivia Jade Giannulli's stint on "Dancing With the Stars" was a full-circle experience for her. The YouTuber, who partnered with ballroom pro Val Chmerkovskiy, talked to the press following her elimination from the series. Though she didn't exactly come out on top of the competition, she still was happy with what she had accomplished during her time on the show. "I am honestly shocked that I even made it this far," she said, per Parade. Olivia also added that the dancing competition gave her a whole new confidence that she can't "put that into words to explain to people."
Olivia also revealed that the reality competition brought her back to her roots and helped her dig down deep. "I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I've had since I was young, but maybe I haven't been able to execute in the last few years, so it's been really nice to find that again. I think hard work really does pay off, so that's something I'll carry forever," she confessed.
When asked if she hoped that her time on the show would paint her in a better light with naysayers, Olivia said she hoped so, noting that the show was only a short glimpse of her. From now on, she wants to continue working hard at "anything that's thrown at me in the next few years." Well said — things certainly have changed since Varsity Blues.