Eliminated DWTS' Olivia Jade Has Some Words After Leaving

Over the past few years, Olivia Jade Giannulli has seen herself cast in a negative light thanks to the college admissions scandal that rocked the country. In case you were living under a rock, Olivia's parents, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli (yes, the one with the brand at Target), along with several other wealthy parents, paid their way for Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, to get into college at the University of Southern California by posing as recruits for the rowing team. Loughlin and Giannulli both served time behind bars for their roles, and the scandal caused them to lose a lot of work and sponsorships.

In September, Olivia wiggled her way back into the spotlight again, agreeing to appear on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars," possibly to get back in the good graces of the media once again. "That was exhilarating!! ... love you guys!!!! And love YOU," she wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to vote for her following her debut. While some people applauded the star for facing the music (just like she did on "Red Table Talk"), others still had their doubts on Twitter and made jokes about her being on the show because, you know, the internet can be mean.

Olivia got eliminated from the series, but not all was lost.