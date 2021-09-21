Olivia Jade's DWTS Debut Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes
Olivia Jade Giannulli is ready to tango! As reported by People, the influencer turned disgraced University of Southern California dropout made her official debut on the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 30 premiere episode with pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy as they salsa danced their way around the dance floor, earning a total of 25 out of 40 points. "So proud of you. This is the start of a brand new chapter in your life. I'm so proud of the way you came out with such confidence. You're so sure of yourself," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said about Olivia Jade's inaugural dance routine.
It appears Olivia Jade considers her time as a "Dancing With the Stars" contestant to be a fresh start, as well. "I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am," she said about the new opportunity. "I think about a few weeks ago, and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards. I'm super thankful for a second chance."
Unfortunately, it appears many on Twitter aren't necessarily in the business of giving second chances. Keep reading after the jump to learn what the Twitterverse had to say following Olivia Jade's first appearance on "Dancing With the Stars."
Twitter hasn't forgotten about the college admissions scandal
Shortly after Olivia Jade Giannulli performed her first dance, Twitter lit up like the mirrorball on the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom set.
Many of the tweets hearkened back to the college admissions scandal Olivia Jade found herself smack dab in the middle of when it was revealed that her mother Lori Loughlin, had bought her daughter's way into the prestigious university, even feigning Olivia Jade's athletic abilities as a rower to help seal the deal. "Maybe Olivia Jade should have 'joined' the USC ballroom dancing team," one snarky tweet read, while another viewer wondered if her helicopter mom was up to no good again: "Quick question: Did Olivia Jade's mom bribe the judges for her to be on too?"
Others poked fun at the way in which she presented herself on the popular show. "Olivia Jade said she's probably best known for being an influencer lol," one Twitter user wrote. Worse than that, however, were the tweets that accused the dance competition series of somehow being rigged in her favor. "No one needs to worry about voting for Olivia Jade, her parents will buy her the votes anyway," another user penned, which begs the question: Even if Olivia Jade were to win the season fair and square, would anyone believe it?
Best of luck to Olivia Jade and the rest of contestants! This season is already shaping up to be a doozy!