Olivia Jade's DWTS Debut Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes

Olivia Jade Giannulli is ready to tango! As reported by People, the influencer turned disgraced University of Southern California dropout made her official debut on the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 30 premiere episode with pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy as they salsa danced their way around the dance floor, earning a total of 25 out of 40 points. "So proud of you. This is the start of a brand new chapter in your life. I'm so proud of the way you came out with such confidence. You're so sure of yourself," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said about Olivia Jade's inaugural dance routine.

It appears Olivia Jade considers her time as a "Dancing With the Stars" contestant to be a fresh start, as well. "I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am," she said about the new opportunity. "I think about a few weeks ago, and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards. I'm super thankful for a second chance."

Unfortunately, it appears many on Twitter aren't necessarily in the business of giving second chances. Keep reading after the jump to learn what the Twitterverse had to say following Olivia Jade's first appearance on "Dancing With the Stars."