How Did HGTV's No Demo Reno Star Jenn Todryk Get Her Start?
Jenn Todryk is the host and star of HGTV's "No Demo Reno," a show that helps homeowners re-do their homes without breaking down their foundations. Working with the existing frame allows homeowners to re-imagine their living quarters on a much smaller budget. Unfortunately, inflation has made Todryk's job more difficult. "I think the thing that's gonna be the hardest for even viewers to accept, is they loved that $50,000, that $40,000 renovation, 'Oh my gosh this budget is so relatable,'" Todryk shared with ET. Now, the average budget hovers near $80,000. Of course, because Todryk is a pro, she's been able to make her renovations pop despite the budget constraints.
Unsurprisingly, Todryk has become one of the network's most memorable and scandal-free stars to debut in recent years. And while Todryk's vibrant ginger mane definitely catches the eye and draws people in, her fanbase has totally fallen in love with her jovial and relatable personality. They also show up to support her. According to Deadline, more than 18 million viewers tuned in to watch Season 2 of her show — a figure that proves she has wide-ranging appeal. Todryk is just as beloved on Instagram, boasting 1.4 million followers. However, Todryk's first taste of success started a few years before she teamed up with the popular home-improvement network ... and she hasn't given up her old job!
Jenn Todryk was a mommy blogger
Jenn Todryk was a successful mommy blogger before joining HGTV. Her blog, which featured hilarious anecdotes about parenthood alongside her actionable lifestyle tips, was called The Rambling Redhead (though it started as Life as a Rambling Redhead). As Todryk told The Dallas Morning News in 2021, the blog was born shortly after one of her three children. "I called it Life as a Rambling Redhead because I didn't want to put myself in a box," said the mom-of-three about the blog's early days. As Deadline reported, Todryk's blog really took off after she published a hilarious post titled "Top Six Wines That Pair With Your Child's Crappy Behavior. Epic News For Parents."
But Todryk found success before that life-changing post. She actually went viral five weeks into her blogging journey, according to DFW Child. "I remember when I went vira l— I restarted my computer because I thought there was a glitch in my AdSense counter. I was so naïve," admitted Todryk. Eventually, she launched an Instagram account, which centered on her parenting journey as well as her love of home décor and lifestyle content — a move that put her on the path to television.
As Todryk explained later, a production company offered her a show through email and promised that all she had to do was show up. "We've seen your Instagram," they reportedly said. "We've seen you in your stories. We would love to make a show around you. We'll find the homes. We find the clients."
Jen Todryk also wrote a book
Jenn Todryk is also the author of a book inspired by one of her most popular pieces of writing. "Whine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child's Rotten Behavior" is an extended version of her viral blog post, offering tired, frustrated parents 50 recommendations for wines to match with any assortment of typical childhood hijinks. The book also offers tips on things such as opening a wine bottle even if you've misplaced your corkscrew. According to DFW Child, Todryk's book deal motivated her to continue posting to social media — including her previously active YouTube channel, which has almost 40,000 subscribers.
While speaking with NBC DWF, Todryk revealed that the original post was written out of frustration. "I was just so frustrated," said Tordyk. "I'd just had my second baby. And my husband was like, 'You should write about wine pairings for the kind of day you had.' And I was like, 'I should do it with my kid's crappy behavior.'" The book takes on a similar sarcastic tone. "On two occasions in that book, I have the author's note that this is total sarcasm," Todryk continued. "I need you to put on your best sarcastic pants when you read this because I'm not encouraging anyone to drink away your sorrows. It's just humor."