How Did HGTV's No Demo Reno Star Jenn Todryk Get Her Start?

Jenn Todryk is the host and star of HGTV's "No Demo Reno," a show that helps homeowners re-do their homes without breaking down their foundations. Working with the existing frame allows homeowners to re-imagine their living quarters on a much smaller budget. Unfortunately, inflation has made Todryk's job more difficult. "I think the thing that's gonna be the hardest for even viewers to accept, is they loved that $50,000, that $40,000 renovation, 'Oh my gosh this budget is so relatable,'" Todryk shared with ET. Now, the average budget hovers near $80,000. Of course, because Todryk is a pro, she's been able to make her renovations pop despite the budget constraints.

Unsurprisingly, Todryk has become one of the network's most memorable and scandal-free stars to debut in recent years. And while Todryk's vibrant ginger mane definitely catches the eye and draws people in, her fanbase has totally fallen in love with her jovial and relatable personality. They also show up to support her. According to Deadline, more than 18 million viewers tuned in to watch Season 2 of her show — a figure that proves she has wide-ranging appeal. Todryk is just as beloved on Instagram, boasting 1.4 million followers. However, Todryk's first taste of success started a few years before she teamed up with the popular home-improvement network ... and she hasn't given up her old job!