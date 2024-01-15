Was Scarlett Johansson's Alexa Commercial Filmed In Her Real Home?

Real life married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost starred in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial together. The ad was for Amazon's Alexa and was titled "Mind Reader" as the celebrity couple imagined how their at-home lives would look if Alexa could read their minds. During the 90-second TV spot, Johansson and Jost are filmed around the home including the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, and more. The pair were so comfortable on camera together that it led some fans to wonder if the commercial was filmed in their actual home.

In the commercial, the mind-reading Alexa ends up revealing too many personal thoughts from the "Black Widow" star and her husband. "They exaggerated the situation that I think are grounded in reality of couples in general," Jost told the Associated Press in February 2022 when discussing the comedic ad. While Johansson said the pair would "live off the grid" if the fictional situation ever came to fruition. Both the actor and the "Weekend Update" host "were very involved in the joke writing," as Amazon's vice president of global brand and fixed marketing, Claudine Cheever, told Variety when the ad aired. "There's something nice about the fact that there has never been anything with them together," Cheever said about landing Johansson and Jost.

Turns out, the home in the ad wasn't Johansson and Jost's real house. The ad was filmed in a rented home located in Montclair, New Jersey. However, before tying the knot, the A-lister and her husband each owned several properties in New York and looked at consolidating their homes since getting married.