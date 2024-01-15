Was Scarlett Johansson's Alexa Commercial Filmed In Her Real Home?
Real life married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost starred in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial together. The ad was for Amazon's Alexa and was titled "Mind Reader" as the celebrity couple imagined how their at-home lives would look if Alexa could read their minds. During the 90-second TV spot, Johansson and Jost are filmed around the home including the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, and more. The pair were so comfortable on camera together that it led some fans to wonder if the commercial was filmed in their actual home.
In the commercial, the mind-reading Alexa ends up revealing too many personal thoughts from the "Black Widow" star and her husband. "They exaggerated the situation that I think are grounded in reality of couples in general," Jost told the Associated Press in February 2022 when discussing the comedic ad. While Johansson said the pair would "live off the grid" if the fictional situation ever came to fruition. Both the actor and the "Weekend Update" host "were very involved in the joke writing," as Amazon's vice president of global brand and fixed marketing, Claudine Cheever, told Variety when the ad aired. "There's something nice about the fact that there has never been anything with them together," Cheever said about landing Johansson and Jost.
Turns out, the home in the ad wasn't Johansson and Jost's real house. The ad was filmed in a rented home located in Montclair, New Jersey. However, before tying the knot, the A-lister and her husband each owned several properties in New York and looked at consolidating their homes since getting married.
Did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost move after marrying?
While the Super Bowl commercial gave a glimpse into Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's married life, the celebrity duo have kept their living situation mostly under wraps. They said their "I dos" in a private ceremony with family and loved ones in October 2020, and announced their union with a post on the Meals on Wheels Instagram page. In February 2021, Jost appeared to hint that he and the "Asteroid City" star had purchased a new home. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jost joked about his friend and "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che giving him a belated wedding gift. "He said it's also kind of a 'housewarming' present ... it's going to be something that I know is going to take up a lot of space," Jost said in February 2021.
Johansson and her hubby kept quiet about the exact location of their home. The couple were rumored to be looking at places after Jost listed his two-bedroom home in New York's West Village in October 2021 for $2.5 million. The following year, in May 2022, it was reported that the "Rough Night" actor and Jost were looking at a penthouse home in Carnegie Hill for $23 million. Around the same time, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian sold his West Village home for $2.32 million in June 2022.
The couple were motivated to sell as they searched for a home to accommodate their growing family.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were motivated sellers after having a baby
Colin Jost revealed to fans in August 2021 that he and Scarlett Johansson had their first child together. "Ok ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," he wrote on Instagram. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated." A few months later, the "Marriage Story" star made her first red-carpet appearance since welcoming baby Cosmo. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son," Johansson told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. "It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble,'" she added.
There was speculation about where the couple would look to raise their baby, but they appeared eager to start anew. As mentioned, Jost had listed his West Village home in October 2021, which was only months after the baby was born. In May 2023, the "Saturday Night Live" star made his home in the Hamptons available as well. Jost was looking to rent out the place for a staggering $65,000 a month. Johansson was following suit as well. That same month, she listed her home in New York's Upper East Side for $2.3 million.
We may not know exactly where Johannson and Jost plan to raise their baby, but one thing is for certain, the child will be living comfortably.