Why TikTok Star Alix Earle And Her Ex Tyler Wade Really Broke Up

Alix Earle was dating MLB pitcher Tyler Wade just as her fame on social media started to explode. The TikTok star updated fans about her relationship status in a video posted to the platform. "As of a few hours ago I have a boyfriend," she in a TikTok posted September 9, 2022 (via The U.S. Sun). A day later, Earle uploaded a video to the platform that showed "Be My GF" spelled out in rose petals on a bed, and Wade was seen smiling.

Even though their relationship did not last long, Wade became a fixture in the Earle's TikToks. "He's sick of my s***," she wrote in the caption of a video posted October 2, 2022, which showed Earle filming while the former New York Yankee was relaxing in the background. A month later, Earle posted a TikTok that showed the couple getting glammed up for a wedding in November 2022. They appeared to be on the fast track for a serious relationship, but then Earle stopped posting her beau online.

Just over three months after the couple had made their relationship official, Earle confirmed that they had broken up. "We haven't been together for a hot minute," she said in a TikTok posted in December 2022 (via E!). "We have been fighting for a bit. I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me," Earle added. That turned out to be only part of the issue why the former couple split.