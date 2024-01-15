Why TikTok Star Alix Earle And Her Ex Tyler Wade Really Broke Up
Alix Earle was dating MLB pitcher Tyler Wade just as her fame on social media started to explode. The TikTok star updated fans about her relationship status in a video posted to the platform. "As of a few hours ago I have a boyfriend," she in a TikTok posted September 9, 2022 (via The U.S. Sun). A day later, Earle uploaded a video to the platform that showed "Be My GF" spelled out in rose petals on a bed, and Wade was seen smiling.
Even though their relationship did not last long, Wade became a fixture in the Earle's TikToks. "He's sick of my s***," she wrote in the caption of a video posted October 2, 2022, which showed Earle filming while the former New York Yankee was relaxing in the background. A month later, Earle posted a TikTok that showed the couple getting glammed up for a wedding in November 2022. They appeared to be on the fast track for a serious relationship, but then Earle stopped posting her beau online.
Just over three months after the couple had made their relationship official, Earle confirmed that they had broken up. "We haven't been together for a hot minute," she said in a TikTok posted in December 2022 (via E!). "We have been fighting for a bit. I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me," Earle added. That turned out to be only part of the issue why the former couple split.
Alix Earle claims Tyler Wade could not handle her fame
A year after Alix Earle and Tyler Wade broke up, the famous TikToker fully explained what led to their relationship's demise. On an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast dated December 2023, Earle said that Wade's refusal to post pics of her on his socials was only part of the issue. According to Earle, the former Los Angeles Angels player did not handle her newfound fame well. "We started dating, and at the same time I started to gain a following on social media ... that just sent him spiraling," she said during the podcast. "He would literally be so toxic ... Everything I did he s*** on."
She further clarified why Wade not posting her on social media was a point of contention. "The problem was that he would lie straight to my face about this reasoning," Earle explained.
Despite her misgivings about the relationship, Earle was still spending time with Wade after they had broken up. "I did see my ex-boyfriend yesterday, we had lunch," she said in a TikTok posted January 2023. "So, we were just catching up."
Later that year, Earle revealed that she and Wade were still finalizing their split during those meetups to "get closure" with each other. "And my ex did not want to let go of the relationship," she said on a "Hot Mess" episode in September 2023 (via Us Weekly). That coincided with the start of her relationship with her next boyfriend.
Alix Earle's relationship with Braxton Berrios caused controversy
Not long after Alix Earle and Tyler Wade were finally through, she was romantically linked to NFL player Braxton Berrios in early 2023. This was a point of controversy, as Berrios' ex-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo, claimed that he had in fact cheated on her with Earle. Those allegations of infidelity had an impact on the TikToker, and she spoke about it on her "Hot Mess" podcast on December 28, 2023. "[Culpo] comes out and basically starts talking her s*** online, basically going along with this narrative that I was a homewrecker in their relationship," Earle said. "I was so down bad and sad about these comments."
Berrios has maintained that there was no overlap between his breakup with Culpo and his relationship with Earle. Whether cheating was involved or not, Culpo did extend an olive branch to Earle, as she reached out to her online. "You don't owe me anything, he was the only person that had loyalty to me," Culpo recalled saying, on an episode of the "Barely Filtered" podcast that premiered in September 2023 (via E!).
The two women ended up on relatively good terms, as Earle discussed Culpo attempting to bury the hatchet. "I said, 'Appreciate you reaching out. It's been hard on me being blamed for something I didn't do. I hope we can all just move on,'" the TikTok star said on "Hot Mess" in December 2023.