How Kathryn Dennis Really Feels About Olivia Flowers' Bombshell Hookup With Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis has broken her silence over Olivia Flowers' bombshell reveal, and it's not what you'd expect.

On January 11, reality TV fans were treated to part one of the "Southern Charm" Season 9 reunion, and boy, was it juicy. One of the most significant talking points of the episode revolved around the former friendship between Flowers and Taylor Ann Green. While the two ladies were close at the start of the season, things began to fizzle after Green secretly hooked up with Flowers' ex, Austen Kroll, per Bravo TV. When discussing their friendship and the topic of forgiveness, the sales professional seemingly hinted that the social media marketer had also been guilty of hooking up with a friend's ex. "I'm just saying, Olivia, forgive as you would want to be forgiven," Green said (via Us Weekly).

In response, Flowers didn't back down, encouraging Green to reveal her secret, before admitting that she had relations with former "Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel, Dennis' infamous ex."I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night. One time, [I] dad a hook-up with T-Rav. I wanted to take it to my grave, like who wouldn't," she explained. While her fellow cast members were left shocked by the revelation, Dennis had a very different reaction to the news.