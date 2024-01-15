Is Derek Jeter's Wife Really In The Grand Wagoneer Commercial?

Fans who have seen Derek Jeter in Jeep's Grand Wagoneer commercials may have noticed that he has great chemistry with the person playing his wife. That is because Jeep recruited his actual wife, Hannah Jeter, to appear in the commercials. "We wanted a vehicle that was authentic to our needs. The Grand Wagoneer will give us all of that, and so much more," Hannah told The Detroit News in October 2022 as the couple's first commercial titled "Eyes Wide Open" was set to premiere. In the minute-long ad, the former New York Yankees shortstop drives a Wagoneer while his wife rides in the passenger seat. The commercial cuts to footage of Hannah — a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model — preparing for a photoshoot.

The Jeters are no strangers to the camera, and they clearly show plenty of comfort with each other. "He's not easy to work with, I can tell you that. He doesn't take direction," Hannah jokingly said about her husband when speaking to Us Weekly in April 2023. While Jeep hired Hannah to appear in the TV spots alongside her husband, the company hired actors to play their children. "We made our parents pick up our kids and it was a long day, but it was just us and it was good," Hannah said.

During another interview about the ad campaign, Hannah said her dad drove a Jeep Cherokee when she was growing up in the U.S. Virgin Islands, in part the vehicle could handle the area's rough roads. It so happens that treacherous driving conditions were the basis for another commercial starring the Jeters.