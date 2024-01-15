Hallmark Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Sexuality

From Luke Macfarlane to Ali Leibert, here are some of the Hallmark stars who have shared details about their sexuality.

Since the early 2000s, the popular family channel has become a staple with pop culture enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in heartwarming TV shows and films. From "Chesapeake Shores" and "The Good Witch" to "A Country Wedding" and "Once Upon A Christmas Miracle," viewers have been treated to endless love stories, holiday adventures, and wholesome magic that never gets old. When discussing the channel's success with NBC News, behavioral scientist Pamela Rutledge attributed it to the content's predictability. "The human brain loves patterns, and the predictability is cognitively rewarding," she explained. "Those predictable story arcs that draw on the standard patterns we recognize from fairytales offer comfort by presenting life as simple and moralistic."

While it continues to rack in success, the Hallmark Channel has also faced criticism for its lack of diversity, specifically regarding LGBTQ+ representation. Due to the backlash, the company has taken steps to include more LGBTQ+ storylines and talent within their content. "We really want people to be able to see themselves in our movies, and we know that people seeing themselves means that there's a wider range of people who are excited when we tell their stories," Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton explained to The Wrap. In light of Hallmark's pledge to have more queer visibility within its content, we've highlighted some of Hallmark's most popular LGBTQ+ actors that have opened up about their sexuality.