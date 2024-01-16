Barack Obama's Half-Brother Malik Isn't His Only Notable Sibling
Barack Obama's half-brother, Malik Obama, has ruffled some feathers over the past few years for his support of former President Trump and standing in opposition to much of what his half-brother has fought for during his presidency. Although Malik has gained some attention for his opinions, he's not the only sibling of the former president who is becoming more noteworthy.
Many of you may be shocked to discover that the former president of the United States has not one but eight siblings. To be fair, however, they are his half-siblings, and several live in a different country. From oldest to youngest, the lineup of the long list of Obama siblings includes Malik Obama, Auma Obama, Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo, Abo Obama, David Ndesandjo, Maya Soetoro-Ng, Bernard Obama, and finally, George Obama. While the former president may be closer to some more than others, he gave all his siblings a shoutout in his 1995 memoir, "Dreams of My Father." He wrote, "It is to my family, though—my mother, my grandparents, my siblings, stretched across oceans and continents—that I owe the deepest gratitude and to whom I dedicate this book."
As Barack became one of the most notable figures in the world, some of his siblings have chosen to keep a more private life while others have made a name for themselves.
The leading ladies in the Obama family
Barack Obama's sisters have given their bro a bit of competition when it comes to doing good in the world. Auma Obama, Barack's older sister, grew up in Kenya but moved to Germany, where she obtained most of her education. Auma studied at Heidelberg University from 1981 to 1987 before she attended the University of Bayreuth in the late '80s, where she obtained a doctorate. Since her schooling, Auma has filled her resume with plenty of impressive jobs. She worked for Care International, an aid organization, and she's a member of the Governing Council of the Kilimanjaro Initiative, an organization that allows underprivileged youth to ascend Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, as a self-esteem-boosting experience. This just scratches the surface of all the work she has done. She has received numerous awards, and in 2010, she released her memoir, "And Then Life Happens."
Auma isn't the only woman in the family with an impressive resume. Barack's little sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, attended Barnard College for her master's before moving back to Hawaii, where she earned her Ph.D. from the University of Hawaii. After her schooling, Soetoro-NG became a teacher in Hawaii and took part as an advisor in the Obama Foundation. As if that wasn't enough, Soetoro-NG went on to release a children's book titled "Ladder to the Moon" in 2017.
Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo became an author
One of Barack Obama's siblings who has chosen to embrace the limelight, at least a little bit, is Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo. Ndesandjo met his big brother in 1988, and although they haven't spent a lot of time together, there have been a couple of things that have stood out to him about his half-brother. In 2014, Ndesandjo spoke with The Times of Israel about the former president and said the two are "very similar." However, Ndessandjo believes there is a difference in the way the two half-siblings lead their lives. He said, "In some ways, our father runs through our lives, and as Barack said in his book, sons often spend their lives trying to achieve their father's dreams or correct their mistakes," he continued, "In a sense, Barack has been trying to achieve, and I've been trying to correct mistakes."
As for what Ndesandjo has been up to in life, he has ventured into a couple of different passions. Ndesandjo is a businessman and musician. Not only that, but he has also gone on to release two books titled "Nairobi To Shenzhen: A Novel of Love in the East" and "An Obama's Journey: My Odyssey of Self-Discovery." From writing to business, Ndesandjo has been kept busy with all his projects.