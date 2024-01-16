Barack Obama's Half-Brother Malik Isn't His Only Notable Sibling

Barack Obama's half-brother, Malik Obama, has ruffled some feathers over the past few years for his support of former President Trump and standing in opposition to much of what his half-brother has fought for during his presidency. Although Malik has gained some attention for his opinions, he's not the only sibling of the former president who is becoming more noteworthy.

Many of you may be shocked to discover that the former president of the United States has not one but eight siblings. To be fair, however, they are his half-siblings, and several live in a different country. From oldest to youngest, the lineup of the long list of Obama siblings includes Malik Obama, Auma Obama, Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo, Abo Obama, David Ndesandjo, Maya Soetoro-Ng, Bernard Obama, and finally, George Obama. While the former president may be closer to some more than others, he gave all his siblings a shoutout in his 1995 memoir, "Dreams of My Father." He wrote, "It is to my family, though—my mother, my grandparents, my siblings, stretched across oceans and continents—that I owe the deepest gratitude and to whom I dedicate this book."

As Barack became one of the most notable figures in the world, some of his siblings have chosen to keep a more private life while others have made a name for themselves.