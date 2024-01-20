The Real Reason Chris Christie's Kids Have Bad Blood With Donald Trump

Donald Trump doesn't hold back when he has an adversary in his crosshairs. The insults, social media attacks, and nicknames fly thick and fast, placing the subjects of his ire firmly in the line of fire. Chris Christie is a regular on Trump's list, and his kids, for one, are not too happy about it.

Chris and his wife, Mary Pat Christie, share four children: Andrew, Sarah, Bridget, and Patrick Christie. Chris' offspring were firmly divided over his decision to run for president. He told Kelly Rippa during an episode of "Let's Talk off Camera" in November 2023 that his sons were on board. His daughters? Not so much. Chris said his oldest was worried Trump's supporters would harm her dad over his outspoken criticism of 45. Meanwhile, his youngest worried that if her dad won, she would have to endure a Secret Service tail. "[She's] very committed to her nation and a higher calling. I think that higher calling is fake ID to get into a bar," Chris quipped.

Ultimately, Sarah and Bridget's worries were all for nothing. Chris announced in January 2023 that he wouldn't continue his presidential bid. "It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight," Christie announced during a New Hampshire town hall. That doesn't mean a Trump ceasefire, though. Or an end to Chris' kids' bad blood with his political rival