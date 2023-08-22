Who Is Chris Christie's Wife, Mary Pat Christie?

Chris Christie has had quite the political career and it's about to get even more intense as he prepares to run as a GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Luckily, Chris won't have to do it alone because he will have his wife, Mary Pat Christie, by his side.

Chris and Mary Pat's relationship dates back to the early 1980s, when Mary Pat was a freshman and Chris was a sophomore at the University of Delaware, per ABC. For Mary Pat, it wasn't hard for her to fall for the political candidate. She told ABC, "I just thought he was funny and interesting. He had great stories. He still has great stories. And he was cute." The two continued their relationship throughout college, and in 1986, they tied the knot, according to MSNBC.

Mary Pat has continuously supported her husband in all of his political ventures. In 2009, Chris won the New Jersey governor's race and became a force to be reckoned with. His work as governor seemed to prove he could take on the biggest role in politics. In 2016, he entered the presidential race but failed to gain enough support. Now he plans on coming in full force for the 2024 presidential race and there's no doubt Mary Pat will be by his side. And with more eyes on Chris, many are interested in getting to know Mary Pat a little bit more.