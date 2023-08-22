Who Is Chris Christie's Wife, Mary Pat Christie?
Chris Christie has had quite the political career and it's about to get even more intense as he prepares to run as a GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Luckily, Chris won't have to do it alone because he will have his wife, Mary Pat Christie, by his side.
Chris and Mary Pat's relationship dates back to the early 1980s, when Mary Pat was a freshman and Chris was a sophomore at the University of Delaware, per ABC. For Mary Pat, it wasn't hard for her to fall for the political candidate. She told ABC, "I just thought he was funny and interesting. He had great stories. He still has great stories. And he was cute." The two continued their relationship throughout college, and in 1986, they tied the knot, according to MSNBC.
Mary Pat has continuously supported her husband in all of his political ventures. In 2009, Chris won the New Jersey governor's race and became a force to be reckoned with. His work as governor seemed to prove he could take on the biggest role in politics. In 2016, he entered the presidential race but failed to gain enough support. Now he plans on coming in full force for the 2024 presidential race and there's no doubt Mary Pat will be by his side. And with more eyes on Chris, many are interested in getting to know Mary Pat a little bit more.
Mary Pat Christie was an investment banker
Chris Christie has become very successful in recent years, but don't get it twisted — for a long time, his wife, Mary Pat Christie, was the one bringing home the bacon. According to MSNBC, in 2013, Mary Pat contributed more than 71% of the couple's annual income of $500,000. So, what does she do for a living? Well, Mary Pat received her undergraduate degree in finance and an MBA in business administration, and after she graduated, she went on to become an investment banker, per Christie 55 Solutions.
From 2012 to 2015, Mary Pat held an integral role at Angelo, Gordon & Co., a successful investment company, per The U.S. Sun. She held the title of managing director, which allowed her to bring in a whopping six-figure salary. But Mary Pat was willing to give it all up for her husband's career. In April 2015, the businesswoman quit her job as speculation rose that Chris would throw his name in the running for the 2016 presidential race, per MSNBC. The former New Jersey governor did attempt to run for president, and Mary Pat was willing to help in any way she could. She told ABC, "This is a team sport, running for president. There's nothing I'd rather do than help my husband."
Since the ups and downs of her husband's political career, Mary Pat has become a partner at the couple's consulting firm, Christie 55 Solutions.
Mary Pat and Chris Christie have 4 children
With four children and their busy lifestyles, Mary Pat Christie and Chris Christie, have had their hands full. Between 1993 to 2006, the couple welcomed four children — Andrew, Sarah, Patrick, and Bridget Christie — into their lives, per The U.S. Sun. The entire family grew up in New Jersey, but they had a much different life than many other kids.
Their father, Chris, became a notable political figure but Mary Pat made sure their kids lived as normal a life as possible. In 2013, during her husband's time as governor of New Jersey, she spoke with SJ Magazine about how they always make time for their children. She shared, "Since my husband became governor, our schedules are hectic, so making time for family is a priority for us. In addition to our Sunday night family dinners, we have family dinner together at least once a week." The family time the Christie's set aside allowed them to catch up and connect amid their busy lives
Although some kids might not enjoy their father being in the public eye as much as Chris is, Mary Pat revealed that's not the case with the Christies. She told SJ Magazine, "Our children are pretty well-grounded, and they support their father in all he does." And he'll need all the support from Mary Pat and their children that he can get as he gears up to enter the 2024 presidential race.