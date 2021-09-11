What Does Chris Christie Really Think About Donald Trump Today?

The term "history repeats itself" might be trite in its redundant use, but sometimes, it manifests in truly mind-boggling ways. Take the latest example of its implementation: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. In the months leading up to Donald Trump's eventual nomination for his GOP candidacy in the 2016 presidential race (a race Trump went on to win), Christie transformed from one of Trump's biggest naysayers to a yes-man vying for a slot as his VP running-mate.

Though Christie has more or less stayed out of the headlines following his exit from the governor's office in 2018 and pursuing a career as a conservative lobbyist, it seems the dormant lawmaker doesn't plan to stay out of the U.S. political sphere for long. Even more eyebrow-raising is Christie's latest tactic: lambasting Donald Trump, just like he did nearly six years ago.

So, what does Chris Christie have to say about the former president? And what does it say about Christie's possible future political ambitions? Keep reading after the jump to find out.