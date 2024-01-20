Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With Barron Trump's Personal Life?

There's an unwritten agreement between the White House and the world's media that presidential children are off limits to the press. It's not always strictly adhered to, but for the most part, first-family offspring tend to get a free pass until they turn 21. Barron Trump definitely has. That said, although there's been scarce mainstream media coverage of the teen, that hasn't stopped the public's obsession with his personal life.

Melania has strived to keep Barron out of the spotlight, and she's done a stellar job. Still, people are hungry to learn more about Donald Trump's youngest son. It's known that Barron attends the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, is super close to his mom, and speaks her native language of Slovenian. Oh, and he's tall. 6 foot 7 inches tall. Barron's height makes him the new Trump Tower, something Donald is reportedly not pleased about. But from there on, Barron remains an enigma. Which only fuels the obsessive speculation.

People analyze every photo of Barron to garner insight into his inner sanctum. In June 2020, he briefly became the new "sad Keanu" after a photo surfaced of him looking forlorn in the back of a limo. "Damn, poor kid. I feel for Barron Trump; imagine growing up in that toxic family," a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads. So, what is it about Barron that has everyone so obsessed with his personal life?