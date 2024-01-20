Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With Barron Trump's Personal Life?
There's an unwritten agreement between the White House and the world's media that presidential children are off limits to the press. It's not always strictly adhered to, but for the most part, first-family offspring tend to get a free pass until they turn 21. Barron Trump definitely has. That said, although there's been scarce mainstream media coverage of the teen, that hasn't stopped the public's obsession with his personal life.
Melania has strived to keep Barron out of the spotlight, and she's done a stellar job. Still, people are hungry to learn more about Donald Trump's youngest son. It's known that Barron attends the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, is super close to his mom, and speaks her native language of Slovenian. Oh, and he's tall. 6 foot 7 inches tall. Barron's height makes him the new Trump Tower, something Donald is reportedly not pleased about. But from there on, Barron remains an enigma. Which only fuels the obsessive speculation.
People analyze every photo of Barron to garner insight into his inner sanctum. In June 2020, he briefly became the new "sad Keanu" after a photo surfaced of him looking forlorn in the back of a limo. "Damn, poor kid. I feel for Barron Trump; imagine growing up in that toxic family," a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads. So, what is it about Barron that has everyone so obsessed with his personal life?
He's an up and coming master hacker
As a Gen Z-er, it's no surprise that Barron Trump is a tech whizz. Still, he appears to take his computer mastery to a whole new big-league level. His proud dad, Donald Trump, boasted about Barron's superior hacking skills during his 2022 CPAC speech. It was high praise indeed, as given the whole Hillary Clinton Wikileaks thing, Donald allegedly knows a thing or two on the subject.
"I have a young son, Barron, and he can make his computer sing," the former POTUS said. "I turn it off, and I lock it, two minutes later, 'Hi dad, how are you doing?' I say, what are you doing? 'I know how to get it open, Dad.'"
He has his grooming routine down pat
Barron Trump has been a snazzy dresser since his early childhood. "He's not a sweatpants child," Melania Trump told ABC News in 2013. "He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy."
The former model said she had passed on her beauty regime to her son, who was 7 at the time. Melania shared that she always ensured Barron's skin was perfectly hydrated at all times by applying plenty of her fancy Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer to his face after he'd bathed each night.
He marches to the beat of his own drum
Donald Trump's three oldest children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr., are constant fixtures at his side. However, Barron Trump is more of an outlier, seemingly preferring to carve out his own identity rather than live in the shadow of his famous folks.
Per People, Barron skipped his father's farewell speech when he left office in January 2021. The teen was also absent as Donald and Melania made their final walk from the White House. However, he lived it large away from the cameras as the family jetted to Mar-a-Largo on Air Force One.
He's a fearless critic
Many people have learned the hard way that it doesn't pay to go against Donald Trump. However, Barron Trump isn't afraid to speak his mind and has no issue keeping his fearsome father in check. According to Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway's book, "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," a fourteen-year-old Barron took exception to Donald's bombastic performance during his presidential debate with Joe Biden in 2020.
"People thought I was too belligerent. I will say my own son Barron said, 'Dad, you were too tough. You didn't have to keep interrupting him,'" she recalled Donald admitting.