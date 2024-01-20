What Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
Yes, Chef! We are talking about none other than stars of "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. Taking place in Chicago, "The Bear" highlights colleagues White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto and Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and the chaotic restaurant life they inhabit. Even in 2022, Vanity Fair acknowledged the clear friendship between White and Edebiri. The outlet writes of their playful banter during a casual lunchtime interview after Season 1 of "The Bear" was out. The outlet even said that the two spent time at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles learning a bit of the craft — egging one another on to one-up the other in the kitchen. But, outside of that competitive nature, the outlet reveals that White would also drive Edebiri home sometimes since she didn't have her license yet.
Despite "The Bear" catapulting the two into fictional kitchen-oriented stardom, White insists that the fame hasn't gotten to him. When People asked him about staying grounded amidst the attention, White simply said: "I'm humbled. I'm humbled all the time by my life." This is a sentiment we hope means that the friendship between him and his co-star is intact. Given that "The Bear" is now endeavoring into a third season, how has their friendship evolved?
Edebiri shuts down inappropriate questions
Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein underwear ad sent the internet into a frenzy, with people going absolutely bananas over it. There was even a wild moment where someone might have tried to hawk the couch he lounged on in his skivvies online. Seriously, the internet never disappoints, does it? Due to the buzz around Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad and her role as his co-star in "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri found herself swamped by media requests for her take on the whole spectacle.
"Entertainment Tonight" asked Edebiri about any underwear or perks she might have gotten from White's Calvin Klein campaign. Her reply? A slick diversion, hinting at her plans to bulk up in an attempt to sidestep the question. Meanwhile, when shown the campaign by "Access" during a red-carpet interview, Edebiri visibly flinched. "I want people to understand he's my coworker," she explained. Of course, that wasn't the end of it. "Extra" paraded out a large print from the ad, and when the host asked the cast of "The Bear" what they thought, Edebiri took action by walking over and flipping around. "I'm putting it away," she said. "That's my boy! This is a work function, do you know what I mean?"
It's clear from the video that White was uncomfortable, and Edebiri is both defending him and the whole interview at the same time. If that's not friendship, we don't know what is!
Their friendship made The Bear even better
Sometimes, film and television are made better because the on-screen friends are off-screen friends, too. That seems to be the case for "The Bear" stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. As fans were famished for Season 2, Variety spoke to a handful of folks from the show about that obvious friendship. Co-showrunner Joanna Calo told the outlet that no one could have guessed how well the chemistry between cast members meshed. But Edebiri and White's friendship definitely stood out.
"The relationship that Ayo and Jeremy have is so special and really different from the relationship that she has with Ebon [Moss-Bachrach] and the relationship that she has with Lionel [Boyce]," Calo told Variety. "There is this really special thing where they all took the assignment really seriously and became friends in different ways." She even posted an adorable photo of herself on Instagram back in October 2023 with Moss-Bachrach and White captioned "me and my bears giving GAP ad for emmy mag." It's heartening to see that in a show centered around frayed nerves (and culinary creations), friendships can still flourish amidst the constant flurry of shouts in the kitchen.