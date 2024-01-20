What Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein underwear ad sent the internet into a frenzy, with people going absolutely bananas over it. There was even a wild moment where someone might have tried to hawk the couch he lounged on in his skivvies online. Seriously, the internet never disappoints, does it? Due to the buzz around Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad and her role as his co-star in "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri found herself swamped by media requests for her take on the whole spectacle.

"Entertainment Tonight" asked Edebiri about any underwear or perks she might have gotten from White's Calvin Klein campaign. Her reply? A slick diversion, hinting at her plans to bulk up in an attempt to sidestep the question. Meanwhile, when shown the campaign by "Access" during a red-carpet interview, Edebiri visibly flinched. "I want people to understand he's my coworker," she explained. Of course, that wasn't the end of it. "Extra" paraded out a large print from the ad, and when the host asked the cast of "The Bear" what they thought, Edebiri took action by walking over and flipping around. "I'm putting it away," she said. "That's my boy! This is a work function, do you know what I mean?"

It's clear from the video that White was uncomfortable, and Edebiri is both defending him and the whole interview at the same time. If that's not friendship, we don't know what is!