Donald Trump's Latest Outing Sparks Concern About His Appearance

Donald Trump seems poised to win big in the Iowa caucuses, according to The Hill, but when he sauntered through the doors of the Hotel Fort Des Moines, some critics didn't see a powerful victor; instead, they found his somewhat disheveled appearance unusual and concerning.

President Trump walks into the Hotel Fort Des Moines where I happen to also be staying. Trump: â€œThatâ€™s a lot of cold weather. We have a lot of meetings tonight, a lot of tremendous support, but itâ€™s nasty out there.â€ Cc: @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/B3obeiVxhK — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 14, 2024

While Trump has been criticized for wearing ill-fitting suits, his appearance has always been of the utmost importance to him. In a 2008 interview with Esquire, he explained why he almost exclusively wears suits. "Looking one's best is good for confidence. High self-esteem is important for effective performance," he said. "Dressing well is also a sign of respect, for yourself and for others."

Then there's Trump's distinctive yellow hair. In his book, "Trump: How to Get Rich," he admits to dyeing it to achieve that unusual hue — which is apparently not the shade of blond he desires. "Somehow the color never looks great, but what the hell, I just don't like gray hair," he wrote. At the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, he also confessed that a lot of elbow grease goes into keeping his bald spot covered up with his sculpted combover, per CNN. "It doesn't look bad," he assured himself. And when he walked into Hotel Fort Des Moines and saw members of the media waiting there, his hands immediately flew up to his hair.