All My Children's Alec Musser Dead At 50

Soap opera star Alec Musser, best known for his role as Del Henry on ABC's "All My Children," has died at age 50. Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed the tragic news in a series of posts shared on social media. "RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote on her Instagram Stories (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." In another post, Press described the late actor as "the best fiance," adding that it was the worst day of her life. As revealed in Press's post Musser died on January 12. At the time of writing, his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Since news of Musser's death broke, fans and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Comedian Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Musser in the 2010 film "Grown Ups," took to Instagram where he gushed about the "All My Children" star. "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," Sandler captioned a photo of Musser from the comedy-drama.

As family and friends continue to mourn Musser, here's a look back at his impressive career and legacy.