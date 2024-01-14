All My Children's Alec Musser Dead At 50
Soap opera star Alec Musser, best known for his role as Del Henry on ABC's "All My Children," has died at age 50. Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed the tragic news in a series of posts shared on social media. "RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote on her Instagram Stories (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." In another post, Press described the late actor as "the best fiance," adding that it was the worst day of her life. As revealed in Press's post Musser died on January 12. At the time of writing, his cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Since news of Musser's death broke, fans and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Comedian Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Musser in the 2010 film "Grown Ups," took to Instagram where he gushed about the "All My Children" star. "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," Sandler captioned a photo of Musser from the comedy-drama.
As family and friends continue to mourn Musser, here's a look back at his impressive career and legacy.
Alec Musser started out as a reality star
In 2005, Alex Musser appeared on the second season of "I Wanna Be a Soap Star," a reality show where contestants competed for a role in certain soap operas. Having won his season, Musser was awarded his role as Dal Henry in "All My Children." Per IMDb, Musser appeared in a total of 43 episodes, spanning between 2005 and 2007. Following his time on "All My Children," Musser went on to appear in the Lifetime original sitcom "Rita Rocks," where he played the role of a plumber. In 2011, Musser made a return to television, appearing as a masseuse in "Desperate Housewives."
In addition to his acting career, Musser also enjoyed a successful modeling career. According to the Daily Mail, the actor's modeling career took off after landing a contract with clothing company, Abercrombie & Fitch. In the years that followed, Musser ramped up his modeling portfolio, working with companies like Target and Speedo, as well as major magazines, including GQ and Men's Health.
Though Musser had seemingly taken a break from Hollywood in the years leading up to his death, he continued to give fans a glimpse into his life through his Instagram, where he documented his life and experiences.