Joyce Randolph, Trixie From The Honeymooners, Dead At 99

The late Joyce Randolph started acting at 19 in a touring production of "Stage Door," according to The New York Times. In 1945, the Michigan native made her Broadway debut in "A Goose for the Gander." She also made her way to the TV screen, with her career and fame reaching new heights in "The Honeymooners." In 2012, Randolph reflected on playing Trixie with The New York Times (via The Hollywood Reporter.) "We just played ourselves. Nobody told us to characterize in any way. It was learn those lines and go on," she shared.

Aside from occasional TV cameos, Randolph mostly stopped acting after starring in "The Honeymooners." In 1991, Randolph revived Trixie in an episode of the TV sitcom "Hi Honey, I'm Home." As for Randolph's personal life, she married business executive Richard Charles in 1955. The couple had one child, son Randolph "Randy" Charles. Richard died in 1997, leaving behind his wife and son.

Following Randolph's death, fans shared their tributes on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan tweeted, "RIP Joyce Randolph, Trixie from the Iconic and greatest show ever, The Honeymooners. The last living member of main 4 End of an era." Actor James Woods wrote, "Joyce Randolph was a one-woman acting class in deadpan comedy. To go toe-to-toe with Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, and Audrey Meadows without blinking, you had to be the best. A comedy genius. Thank you for hours of laughter that will never be topped."