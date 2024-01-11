Celebs Who Died In 2024
Though an overall entertaining year for many pop culture lovers, 2023 also came with the loss of some of our favorite stars. In January, only a few days after ushering in the new year, the world said goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, per CNN. Sadly, as the year went by, more tragedy swept through the industry, taking along, many of our beloved celebrities including Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, and of course, our favorite friend, Matthew Perry. Unfortunately, 2024 looks to be no different.
With the new year came new dreams, hopes, and aspirations, and while 2024 might have marked the beginning of a new thing, it also, quite sadly, has ushered in the end of some heartbreaking news. On January 6, TMZ reported that "Caddyshack" star Cindy Morgan was found dead in her home on December 30, 2023. According to People, Morgan's roommate called the police after perceiving a strange smell from the actor's room.
To honor them and their numerous incredible strides, here's a list of celebrities who have died in 2024.
Glynis Johns
On January 4, Glynis Johns, the Disney legend best known for her role as Winifred Banks in the 1964 film "Mary Poppins," died at the age of 100. As confirmed by her manager Mitch Clem, Johns died of natural causes at an assisted home in Los Angeles. "Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives," Clem said in a statement, per BBC. "Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."
In addition to her role in "Mary Poppins," Johns was also widely recognized for portraying Desiree Armfeldt in the Broadway musical "A Little Night Music," for which she won a Tony Award. In the musical, she famously performed "Send in the Clowns," a song specially written for Johns, per The Guardian. But while Johns performed a host of songs throughout her years-long career, her part in "A Little Night Music," which she later lost to Elizabeth Taylor in the 1977 film version, remained one of Johns' greatest achievements. "I've had other songs written for me, but nothing like that. It's the greatest gift I've ever been given in the theater," she once told the Associated Press (via NBC News).
Christian Oliver
What's worse than a tragedy? A triple tragedy. On January 4, German actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, aged 12 and 10 respectively, were killed in a plane crash near a Caribbean island. Robert Sachs, pilot and owner of the airplane was also killed in the crash, per Deadline. According to The Guardian, authorities reported that the airplane took off from Bequia, an island in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and was set to land in St. Lucia before it sadly crashed into the Caribbean Sea.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Jessica Klesper, Oliver's ex-wife, described Madita as "a vibrant 7th-grade student" who lit up a room with her lively spirit. Annik, on the other hand, is said to have been a 4th-grader with a "gentle yet strong demeanor." In her tribute, Jessica also said that Oliver's tragic death "will be deeply felt by all who knew him." Per his IMDb, the German actor enjoyed a years-long career during which he appeared in movies like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" as well as 2013's "House of Good and Evil." Additionally, Oliver is best known for his role as Jan Ritcher in the 2003 German show, "Alarm für Cobra 11."
David Soul
David Soul, best known for his role as Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on the ABC television show "Starsky & Hutch," died on January 4 at the age of 80, his wife Helen Snell stated to CNN. "David Soul — beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother — died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," Snell wrote. "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."
Born in August 1948, Soul initially set out to be a baseball player but was later encouraged to follow in his father's footsteps. "Inspired by his father's work and President John Kennedy's call to not 'ask what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,' young David hoped to join the diplomatic service," an excerpt from his website reads. Following through with neither his sports nor diplomacy dreams, Soul went on to enjoy a decades-long career in entertainment. Most popular for his work in "Starsky & Hutch," Soul had other notable roles in shows like "Here Come the Brides" and "The Yellow Rose," per IMDb.
Adan Canto
On January 8, actor Adan Canto died of appendiceal cancer at the age of 42, his publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed in a statement to USA Today. "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. ... He will be greatly missed by so many," Allen wrote. In the wake of his death, Canto's death has been mourned by many of his friends and industry colleagues. "I don't have the words just yet... but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart," Halle Berry who starred alongside Canto in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," wrote on Instagram. Maggie Q, who stared alongside Canto in the hit political thriller series "Designated Survivor," remembered the late actor for his unwavering "kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit."
Though he made his acting debut in the 2009 Mexican series "Estado de Gracia," it was not until Kevin Williamson's 2013 television show "The Following" that Canto made his first appearance in an American production. In addition to "Designated Survivor," and "X-Men," Canto also appeared in "Narcos," playing the role of Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, per IMDb. His most recent roles include Arman Morales in "The Cleaning Lady" and Kavinsky in "Agent Game."