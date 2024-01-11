Celebs Who Died In 2024

Though an overall entertaining year for many pop culture lovers, 2023 also came with the loss of some of our favorite stars. In January, only a few days after ushering in the new year, the world said goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, per CNN. Sadly, as the year went by, more tragedy swept through the industry, taking along, many of our beloved celebrities including Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, and of course, our favorite friend, Matthew Perry. Unfortunately, 2024 looks to be no different.

With the new year came new dreams, hopes, and aspirations, and while 2024 might have marked the beginning of a new thing, it also, quite sadly, has ushered in the end of some heartbreaking news. On January 6, TMZ reported that "Caddyshack" star Cindy Morgan was found dead in her home on December 30, 2023. According to People, Morgan's roommate called the police after perceiving a strange smell from the actor's room.

To honor them and their numerous incredible strides, here's a list of celebrities who have died in 2024.