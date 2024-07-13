Richard Simmons, Fitness Legend, Dead At 76

Richard Simmons, the exuberant fitness instructor who inspired many to get healthy, has died at age 76, according to TMZ. The outlet said that Simmons's housekeeper found him unresponsive on July 13, 2024, and called authorities. It looks like Simmons died of natural causes, according to TMZ, though the cause was still under investigation.

Simmons created a wide-ranging fitness empire as he sought to get people moving throughout his career, though he had become more reclusive in his later years. The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" creator still shared public messages to fans on his social media pages. On the day of his death, a post appeared on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that confused some fans. It was a reference to the song "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the musical "Funny Girl," of which Simmons was a fan — he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that it's what sparked his Barbra Streisand obsession. Some X users posited that the post wasn't the work of Simmons himself but someone he had hired to run his account. It's also possible that it was a scheduled post.

Simmons died just one day before his birthday, and he had previously divulged his plans to share more about his life with his fans. "The name of my biopic is ... Funny Boy. It starts with me selling praline candies in the French Quarter and how I developed my sense of humor and love of food," he tweeted in May 2024. He also used social media to keep fans updated about his health.