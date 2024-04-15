What We Know About Richard Simmons' Hush-Hush Health Issues
Richard Simmons has been all about helping millions of Americans take control of their fitness destiny by promoting healthy food programs and fun exercise regimens since the 1980s. Yet, despite his longstanding dedication to promoting wellness, the former fitness personality has dealt with his own fair share of health struggles over the past several years. As recently as March 2024, the now-75-year-old sparked serious concern among fans when he announced that he is "dying" in a lengthy post on Facebook. "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am... dying," he wrote. "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death." He added that he wrote the post in order to encourage his fans to live a life they loved during their relatively short time on Earth.
Fortunately, it wasn't a goodbye message as it was a somber reflection on life — a gentle reminder to never take anything for granted. Shortly after his post went viral, Simmons opened up about being diagnosed with cancer following a doctor's appointment for a "strange-looking bump" under his right eye. He said he had basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer that can recur even after successful treatment. "I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer," wrote Simmons. "Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up. Love, Richard."
Richard Simmons spent some time in the hospital
Back in 2017, Richard Simmons also made headlines when he was hospitalized for severe indigestion at an undisclosed location in California, his manager, Michael Catalano, revealed in a statement to ABC News. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment," Catalano said. "He's already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery."
The news came amid rampant speculation surrounding Simmons' sudden disappearance from the public eye, including rumors that he underwent gender reassignment surgery and was held hostage by his housekeeper (both of which he denied). In his first statement since news of his hospitalization, Simmons assured everyone that he is okay. "I'm not 'missing, just a little under the weather," he stressed. "I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."
Speaking to ET in 2016, Simmons explained his decision to retreat from the spotlight after 40 years of tirelessly devoting himself to health and fitness. Citing a need for a break, Simmons said (via CBS), "It was time for me to take some time to be by myself." He also revealed that he suffered a knee injury and had undergone a knee replacement, which he said had been very tough on him. "[So], I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven't done in a very long time," he added.
He tore his rotator cuff and suffered a seizure
In 2004, Richard Simmons was conducting an impromptu workout class at his friend's son's Bar Mitzvah when he suddenly felt weak on his knees and collapsed on the floor. "I could hear the children scream," Simmons wrote, while recalling the incident on Facebook. He said he awoke to nurses giving him oxygen while on their way to the hospital, where he was admitted for further evaluation. "I fell asleep again and woke up in the hospital. A Dr. from the Philippines... A very nice man...was standing over me putting some sort of liquid in my veins," he recalled. "It was an IV. I was so scared I held his hand."
Turns out, Simmons had suffered a seizure due to severe dehydration. He remembered being told he had foam coming out of his mouth when he collapsed at the Bar Mitzvah in front of dozens of people. "The moral of this story is... drink your water," Simmons said. "I don't know who invented the Britta [sic]...but I am glad he or she did."
Ten years prior, in 1994, Simmons also had to undergo an emergency surgery after tearing his rotator cuff during an accident at home. He said he was having a dear friend over for lunch when he fell down a flight of stairs, landed on his back, and hurt his left arm. The operation lasted a whole three hours, and he ended up having to see a physical therapist for five weeks. "All I can say is I have been screwed," he jokingly said.