What We Know About Richard Simmons' Hush-Hush Health Issues

Richard Simmons has been all about helping millions of Americans take control of their fitness destiny by promoting healthy food programs and fun exercise regimens since the 1980s. Yet, despite his longstanding dedication to promoting wellness, the former fitness personality has dealt with his own fair share of health struggles over the past several years. As recently as March 2024, the now-75-year-old sparked serious concern among fans when he announced that he is "dying" in a lengthy post on Facebook. "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am... dying," he wrote. "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death." He added that he wrote the post in order to encourage his fans to live a life they loved during their relatively short time on Earth.

Fortunately, it wasn't a goodbye message as it was a somber reflection on life — a gentle reminder to never take anything for granted. Shortly after his post went viral, Simmons opened up about being diagnosed with cancer following a doctor's appointment for a "strange-looking bump" under his right eye. He said he had basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer that can recur even after successful treatment. "I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer," wrote Simmons. "Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up. Love, Richard."