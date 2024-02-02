Carl Weathers, Rocky Actor, Dead At 76

Following the news of Carl Weathers' death, fans of the talented actor flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, with heart wrenching tributes. One fan wrote, "RIP to Carl Weathers. His cameo (as himself) in Arrested Development was peak comedy." Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing, "I can't even begin to explain how influential his roles were on me growing up and the inspiration he still gives me. It's a sad day today."

In addition to Weathers' dedicated fan base, an array of his industry peers shared emotional statements honoring the "Rocky" actor's life. Adam Sandler, who starred in "Happy Gilmore" with the former athlete, tweeted, "A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Funny as hell ... what a guy!"

Comedian Dane Cook also released a statement on X praising Weathers for his unforgettable impact on the film industry. "RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it," he wrote, alongside a clip of Weathers as Apollo Creed. "I lived my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief."

Before his heartbreaking death, Weathers maintained a very busy career in film and TV. When reflecting on his impact, the beloved talent told ABC7 in May 2023, "I just do what I do, and I do it as best as I can. I'm a really fortunate guy. Worked with really great people, really talented people, with some iconic names. So I'm just kind of holding on for the ride."