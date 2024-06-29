Roseanne Star Martin Mull Dead At 80

"Roseanne" actor and musician Martin Mull has died at age 80. In a statement on Instagram, the entertainer's daughter Maggie Mull shared that his cause of death was an undisclosed illness that he had been suffering from for a while.

Channeling her funny father, Maggie added some levity to her sad announcement by writing, "He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny." She added that Martin was a big dog lover, an admirable trait that she believes marked him as a first-rate human being.

One of Mull's biggest TV projects was the '70s sitcom "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," in which he played against type as the abusive villain Garth Gimble and his twin Barth Bimble. He also portrayed the boss of the titular star in "Roseanne," while "Arrested Development" fans might remember him best as the private eye Gene Parmesan. One of his most notable roles was another character with a culinary moniker: Colonel Mustard in the mystery movie "Clue." His passing has reminded fans that he worked with some other comedy greats that we've sadly lost.

