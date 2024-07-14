Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor, Dead At 53

Shannen Doherty, the star of iconic TV shows such as "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," has died. People confirmed that Doherty "lost her battle with cancer" on July 13 at the age of 53, after living out her self-professed best efforts "to squeeze out another three to five years," as she told the outlet, so she could see what new medical breakthroughs the future would bring.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015. The actor underwent a single mastectomy in May 2016 but told ET in August of that year that her cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. What's more, she revealed, "From one of my surgeries we discovered that some of the cancer cells might have actually gone out of the lymph nodes." Doherty underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and in April 2017, she announced she was in remission. Despite being elated, Doherty was also cautious. "The next five years is crucial," she wrote on Instagram. "Recurrences happen all the time."

In February 2020, Doherty revealed she had a recurrence and had been secretly dealing with stage 4 breast cancer for almost a year. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," she told Good Morning America. Sadly, the cancer began to spread in 2023, first to her brain and then to her bones. "I don't want to die," she told People that November, noting she wasn't done acting, loving, and helping in the search for a cure.