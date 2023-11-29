Shannen Doherty Remains Positive After Cancer Spreads To Bones: 'I'm Not Done'
Shannen Doherty is staying positive even as her breast cancer continues to worsen. In June, Doherty announced that she'd undergone brain surgery after her breast cancer spread to her brain. Now, she's given fans another unfortunate update about her health. During a new interview with People, Doherty revealed that her cancer has now also spread to her bones. And though there is currently no cure for patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to Penn Medicine, Doherty is hopeful about her future. "I'm not done with living," Doherty said. "I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not — I'm not done."
Doherty is also determined to shift the assumption that people with cancer are unable to work or live like normal people. "People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work," added Doherty. "They put you out to pasture at a very early age —'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not." However, Doherty asserts that cancer patients can do much more. The "90210" star also isn't giving up, as she's looking forward to the future. "My greatest memory is yet to come," Doherty said. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra," she added.
Shannen Doherty has more to accomplish
Shannen Doherty is determined to make the most of her life, and that includes taking on new projects. As People reported, Doherty is on the heels of releasing her "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty" podcast to detail her life on and off the screen. Although the first episode doesn't drop until December, Doherty has started promoting it. "I will be opening up like never before in a series of brutally honest conversations with some very special and influential people in my life," Doherty posted on Instagram. "From former co-stars, to friends and family, to the brilliant doctors guiding me through my cancer journey...it's going to be a wild ride. Join me on this adventure by downloading 'Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.'"
Doherty also opened up about the juicy project in a separate interview with People, though she revealed it's not exactly a tell-all. "'Tell-all' sort of sounds weird to me, because I always think of a tell-all is your only intention is basically to blame everybody else and to tell on them," said Doherty. "I take full responsibility for my own actions, and I hold myself very accountable, and I do it on the podcast as well. I admit to the mistakes that I have made." However, she does plan to spill the beans about her working experience with former co-stars, Michael Landon and Wilford Brimley. She's also going to dish about her past romances and flings. Definitely sounds like it'll be worth a listen!