Sad Details About Shannen Doherty

On screen, Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) was television's quintessential bad girl, and as she herself put it, "To be a b***h, or to not be a b***h, that is the question." Thrust from a modest background into the abundant world of the uber rich, Brenda, the lead female character on "Beverly Hills, 90210," had a rebellious streak during her four season-run. Dating the popular Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) despite her dad Jim Walsh's (James Eckhouse) disapproval, running away to Vegas when wedding planning became overwhelming, and finally getting a big break by following her passion for the stage, the happenings in Brenda's life were not so far from the fast-paced tabloid gold Doherty brought to the table in her late teens. Doherty often made headlines for the wrong reasons; fights, causing havoc at entertainment joints, beefing with co-stars, and a turbulent love life.

Long after she'd matured up, her branding became difficult to steer away from, despite the fact that Doherty was now on a different path. "Everything happens for a reason and as long as you learn from the experience, you're growing as a person," Doherty addressed her past in a conversation with KSAX-TV. "I probably wouldn't change anything because I learned a lot of lessons."

Over the years, she has cleaned her image and gone on to pursue other projects. Still, she has encountered a series of unfortunate events. Read along to find out the lows that have come her way.