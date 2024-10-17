Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Son, Bear

The world is reeling from the shocking death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who fathered one son — Bear Gray Payne — with ex-girlfriend and fellow singer Cheryl Cole. The "Strip That Down" singer became a dad at age 23 when he welcomed Bear into the world on March 25, 2017.

People confirmed Cole's pregnancy in November 2016, just less than a year after Liam and Cole became an item. The exes met in 2010 when Liam competed on "The X-Factor," where Cole was a judge. When Liam announced Bear's arrival on Instagram, he described the experience as life-changing. "It's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," he wrote. He also thanked Cole for making him a dad: "She's really made my dreams come true."

Though Liam and Cole kept much of their son's life away from the spotlight, Liam shared in an interview with People that Bear was the spitting image of him. "When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, 'Oh wow, Bear looks really great there!'" To be clear, Bear isn't a nickname. Liam revealed to Total Access in 2017 that although he was leaning toward a more traditional name for his son, Cole wanted something a bit more unique. Ultimately, they settled on Bear as they thought the name suited him. "He just likes to make a lot of noise," Liam explained during a "The Late Show with James Corden" appearance. "So he just became Bear." Like his dad, Bear also loves music and hopes to be famous one day as well (at least, according to Liam).