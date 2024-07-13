Dr. Ruth, Revolutionary Sex Therapist, Dead At 96
Dr. Ruth, sex therapist and media personality, died at her home in Manhattan on July 12. She was age 96, according to The Washington Post. Pierre Lehu, Dr. Ruth's publicist and co-author, confirmed the news to the outlet, but he did not provide the cause of death.
Dr. Ruth, whose full name was Dr. Ruth Westheimer, leaves behind two children, a daughter, Miriam, and son, Joel, as well as four grandchildren. The star was married twice, including her almost 40-year marriage to Fred Westheimer. The two were together until his death in 1997. She never remarried. Known for her 1980s cable new program, "Good Sex With Dr. Ruth Westheimer," the famed host never shied away from the more intimate topics, and her cheerful demeanor made her a hit with audiences everywhere. Her iconic catchphrase — "Have good sex!" — will be remembered for generations.
Of course, Dr. Ruth's death is quite sad, so in honor of her incredible life and legacy, let's take a look back at the story of how she made her everlasting mark.
Dr. Ruth went from a sniper to a star
Dr. Ruth — born Karola Ruth Siegel — came into the world on June 4, 1928, in Frankfurt, Germany. Although she enjoyed a comfortable life as a child, her world changed forever in 1933 when the Nazis took control. After her father was taken by the SS, she was sent to school in Switzerland at age 10 and never saw her family again. When the war was over, Ruth became a sniper for the Haganah, a group that wanted to create "a Jewish homeland." She told Closer Weekly, "I never killed anybody, but I could have if I had to — I was a very good sharpshooter."
After a serious injury ended Ruth's time as a sniper, she eventually found herself in New York, where she worked at Planned Parenthood. By the '80s, she had a radio show, "Sexually Speaking," which became nationally syndicated in 1984. From there, she went on to write multiple books, host various shows, and helped countless people. In 2019, the famous figure talked about "Ask Dr. Ruth," a documentary about her life and career, telling People that she was able to do what she did (including using the "seven words you could not use on public radio") because she "had the guts." She added, "We say chutzpah in Hebrew."
Our condolences go out to Dr. Ruth's family, friends, and fans.