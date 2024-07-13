Dr. Ruth, Revolutionary Sex Therapist, Dead At 96

Dr. Ruth, sex therapist and media personality, died at her home in Manhattan on July 12. She was age 96, according to The Washington Post. Pierre Lehu, Dr. Ruth's publicist and co-author, confirmed the news to the outlet, but he did not provide the cause of death.

Dr. Ruth, whose full name was Dr. Ruth Westheimer, leaves behind two children, a daughter, Miriam, and son, Joel, as well as four grandchildren. The star was married twice, including her almost 40-year marriage to Fred Westheimer. The two were together until his death in 1997. She never remarried. Known for her 1980s cable new program, "Good Sex With Dr. Ruth Westheimer," the famed host never shied away from the more intimate topics, and her cheerful demeanor made her a hit with audiences everywhere. Her iconic catchphrase — "Have good sex!" — will be remembered for generations.

Of course, Dr. Ruth's death is quite sad, so in honor of her incredible life and legacy, let's take a look back at the story of how she made her everlasting mark.