Garrison Brown, Son Of Sister Wives Stars Kody And Janelle Brown, Dead At 25
This article contains mentions of suicide.
Garrison Brown, son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died at the age of 25. TMZ reports authorities were rushed to Garrison's home on the morning of March 5, 2024, where he was found dead at the scene. No foul play is thought to be suspected and officials are looking at this as an apparent suicide, although the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
TLC fans became familiar with Garrison and the rest of the Brown family when "Sister Wives" premiered on the network in 2010. He would often make frequent appearances on the show as viewers delved into the Browns' lives. In a 2015 episode, we saw Janelle's struggle to let Garrison enlist in Nevada's Army National Guard as she said, "He's 17 and thinks he's invincible."
Besides the dangers of the job, both Janelle and Kody, who had a strained relationship with Garrison, encouraged their son to get a proper college education before enlisting. But despite his parents' pushback, Garrison ended up following his passion and left for basic training in 2016. He graduated just a couple of months later, and went on to attend the College of Southern Nevada. It's believed that Garrison was enrolled in the university up until his death.
Garrison Brown was passionate about photography
"Sister Wives" viewers only got to see tidbits of Garrison Brown's life on television. You may not have even known that he was extremely passionate about one thing — photography. Based on Garrison's Instagram, while he photographed a lot of different things, it appears he had an affinity for capturing the night sky and landscapes. Several photos on his Instagram showcase his talents, and his mom, Janelle Brown, was in awe of his work.
Gushing about him on her social media in October 2022, Janelle shared snapshots of some of Garrison's work. She captioned the carousel of photos, "My son Garrison @robertthebrown has this cool little hobby. If you haven't checked out his IG page go take a look. I love to see him so passionate about something. He promised to take me out with him soon — but I'll need a nap first — dark sky is late at night."
Later that same month, Janelle shared a photo of Garrison with all his photography equipment, teaching his nieces and nephews how to capture the night sky. The "Sister Wives" star wrote, "When we were at the property the other night @robertthebrown brought out his night sky camera. The grand babies were completely enthralled with it." Garrison's passion for photography was clear, and despite his death, his photos will continue to live on.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.