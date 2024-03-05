Garrison Brown, Son Of Sister Wives Stars Kody And Janelle Brown, Dead At 25

This article contains mentions of suicide.

Garrison Brown, son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died at the age of 25. TMZ reports authorities were rushed to Garrison's home on the morning of March 5, 2024, where he was found dead at the scene. No foul play is thought to be suspected and officials are looking at this as an apparent suicide, although the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

TLC fans became familiar with Garrison and the rest of the Brown family when "Sister Wives" premiered on the network in 2010. He would often make frequent appearances on the show as viewers delved into the Browns' lives. In a 2015 episode, we saw Janelle's struggle to let Garrison enlist in Nevada's Army National Guard as she said, "He's 17 and thinks he's invincible."

Besides the dangers of the job, both Janelle and Kody, who had a strained relationship with Garrison, encouraged their son to get a proper college education before enlisting. But despite his parents' pushback, Garrison ended up following his passion and left for basic training in 2016. He graduated just a couple of months later, and went on to attend the College of Southern Nevada. It's believed that Garrison was enrolled in the university up until his death.