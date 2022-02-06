Kody Brown Reveals Just How Damaged His Family Dynamic Has Become

Things aren't looking good for the Brown family. The famed plural family from TLC's "Sister Wives" has experienced their fair share of struggles over their years, but patriarch Kody Brown's latest behavior on "Sister Wives" Season 16 may mean there's no going back.

Kody's wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, have taken issue with Kody's strict rules over their lives since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As has Kody's former spiritual wife Christine, who announced on Instagram in November 2021 that they were splitting after 25 years together because they've "grown apart." The four mothers have sparred with Kody's overbearing house rules as they relate to the virus.

"I do all the things the CDC says to do," Janelle said on a "Sister Wives" episode, per Entertainment Tonight, "but because I don't follow all of his Ten Commandments, his rules, I'm not following any rules apparently." Family members who have been hit the hardest with Kody's dictator-like approach to virus mitigation are the sons he shares with Janelle — Gabriel, 21 and Garrison, 23. The boys have been at odds over their personal freedoms with their father, who has threatened to evict them over spending time with their girlfriends. "I think it's pretty revealing how COVID has kind of screwed over the family," Gabriel said of Kody's ultimatum on a January episode of "Sister Wives." Kody's latest update from the family reveals just how damaged his relationship with his sons has become.