Kody Brown Reveals Just How Damaged His Family Dynamic Has Become
Things aren't looking good for the Brown family. The famed plural family from TLC's "Sister Wives" has experienced their fair share of struggles over their years, but patriarch Kody Brown's latest behavior on "Sister Wives" Season 16 may mean there's no going back.
Kody's wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, have taken issue with Kody's strict rules over their lives since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As has Kody's former spiritual wife Christine, who announced on Instagram in November 2021 that they were splitting after 25 years together because they've "grown apart." The four mothers have sparred with Kody's overbearing house rules as they relate to the virus.
"I do all the things the CDC says to do," Janelle said on a "Sister Wives" episode, per Entertainment Tonight, "but because I don't follow all of his Ten Commandments, his rules, I'm not following any rules apparently." Family members who have been hit the hardest with Kody's dictator-like approach to virus mitigation are the sons he shares with Janelle — Gabriel, 21 and Garrison, 23. The boys have been at odds over their personal freedoms with their father, who has threatened to evict them over spending time with their girlfriends. "I think it's pretty revealing how COVID has kind of screwed over the family," Gabriel said of Kody's ultimatum on a January episode of "Sister Wives." Kody's latest update from the family reveals just how damaged his relationship with his sons has become.
Kody Brown isn't speaking with his sons Gabriel and Garrison
Kody Brown revealed during Part Two of the "Sister Wives: One on One" tell-all special he is not communicating with his and Janelle Brown's sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown. "[We're] not good. Not talking," he shared, per Us Weekly. Kody seems to defend his stance on not visiting his children with Janelle if they had potential exposure to the outside world. "They need to realize that they should go and date that girlfriend, that's fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home," he said. The polygamist father concluded, "I need a sit-down with my boys and get something straight. I've gotten to the point where I'm so angry about what happened that we're not communicating. And I think they are too."
While Kody's relationship with Gabe and Garrison is on the rocks, the boys' appear to be sticking by their mother Janelle's side. "When you come home after a long day and find a surprise," Janelle captioned a February 4 Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers and handwritten note from her son. "I love you mama," Gabriel wrote. "Just wanted to show you how much." Hopefully, the Browns can work out their family drama one way or another.