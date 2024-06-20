Donald Sutherland, Actor And Kiefer Sutherland's Father, Dead At 88

Donald Sutherland, longtime actor and father of fellow star Kiefer Sutherland, died at 88 years old on June 20, Deadline reports. Along with Kiefer, Donald leaves behind four other children, Rossif Sutherland, Rachel Sutherland, Angus Sutherland, and Roeg Sutherland, as well as multiple grandchildren, including "Veep" actor Sarah Sutherland. Donald shared two of his children (twins) with his second wife, the late Shirley Douglas, and three children with his third wife, Francine Racette, to whom he was still married at the time of his death. He was also married to Lois Hardwick from 1959 to 1966.

After the tragic news broke, Kiefer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm his father's death. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly," the second-generation actor wrote. "He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived." Kiefer accompanied the statement with a black-and-white childhood photo of himself and Donald.

In light of Donald's death, his fans have been looking back at both his career onscreen as well as his life away from the spotlight.