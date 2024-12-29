Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President, Dead At 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at 100 years old on December 29, 2024. Carter's son, James E. Carter III, released a statement confirming that the former president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, but the statement did not provide a cause of death (via Washington Post).

Carter leaves behind four children: daughter Amy and sons Jack, Donnel, and James. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died in November 2023 at the age of 96.

The Carter Center released a statement on the former president's health in February 2023, saying, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention... The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

In light of Carter's death, the public is taking time to look back at his life, which he mostly spent helping others.