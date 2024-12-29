Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President, Dead At 100
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at 100 years old on December 29, 2024. Carter's son, James E. Carter III, released a statement confirming that the former president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, but the statement did not provide a cause of death (via Washington Post).
Carter leaves behind four children: daughter Amy and sons Jack, Donnel, and James. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died in November 2023 at the age of 96.
The Carter Center released a statement on the former president's health in February 2023, saying, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention... The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
In light of Carter's death, the public is taking time to look back at his life, which he mostly spent helping others.
Jimmy Carter never gave up on his charitable efforts
Jimmy Carter was born James Earl Carter Jr. on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. He was the son of James Sr., a peanut farmer and storeowner, and Bessie Lillian Gordy, a registered nurse. Carter exceeded his humble beginnings when he became a senator in 1963, governor in 1971, and finally, president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. But Carter's success didn't stop there. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for "decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." "War may sometimes be a necessary evil," he said in his speech, according to Politico. "But no matter how necessary, it is always an evil, never a good. We will not learn to live together in peace by killing each other's children."
However, Carter did much more than give orders from the Oval Office. He spent his later years working with Habitat for Humanity, and CNN noted that along with his wife, Rosalynn, he helped to build or fix up "more than 4,300 homes alongside more than 100,000 volunteers across 14 countries." He once talked about his efforts with the cause, saying, "I won't stop until I have to." Carter also expanded on his life philosophy, telling CNN, "A decision only you can decide: What kind of person so far in my life have I chosen to be? If you're not satisfied at any time, you can change." Wise words from an inspiring man.