Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Has Had Quite The Transformation

As one-fifth of Pentatonix, Kirstin Maldonado has become a standout for fans of the acclaimed a cappella group. Maldonado's popularity is obvious; the group's only female member, her stunning vocal abilities and bubbly personality have propelled her to the forefront, making her a favorite of Pentatonix fans everywhere.

Singing without any musical accompaniment, Maldonado and the other members of the group — named for the pentatonic scale — blend their voices into a cohesive sound that's sent Pentatonix soaring to the top of the charts. That stardom, however, wasn't just handed to them, but came after a lot of hard work and sacrifice. From the group's start in high school choir performances, to appearing on a TV singing competition, to breaking through as viral sensations on YouTube and winning multiple Grammys, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the story of Pentatonix.

That's certainly been true of Maldonado's own personal journey. Her secret to success? "Keep persevering," she told Hollywood Life. "A lot of people get bogged down by everything going on, and so many people are trying to do the same thing, so find your niche and stick with it. Stay true to what that is and create your own unique brand of what you are ... You'll have a lot of 'no's' along the way, but you'll learn so much." To find out more about this intriguing artist, keep on reading to understand why Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado has had quite the transformation.