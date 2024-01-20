Bryan And Sarah Baeumler's Four Kids Look So Grown Up Now

The Baeumler family might be best known for their HGTV series "Renovation Island" these days, but Canadian couple Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler first introduced fans to their four kids — Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Josephine — on the HGTV Canada series "House of Bryan." In a 2018 episode of yet another HGTV Canada show featuring the Baumlers, "Bryan Inc.," the titular star explained how a contractor such as himself and an interior designer like his wife ended up with such a big brood. "Babies are like renovations or building homes," he said. "Take a long time, cost a lot of money. But then once all that's over with, you're like, 'We should do that again.'"

"House of Bryan" premiered in 2010 and ended in 2015. The challenges Sarah and Bryan faced back then included keeping a watchful eye on their rambunctious young kids while building the massive Ontario home where they planned on putting down roots. "Construction zones, let's face it, young kids are like flies to a light," Bryan said in a 2015 Citytv interview. Their youngest child, Josephine, aka Jojo, was just a baby when that adventure began. Another challenge for the parents? Having a confessional crashed by a daughter who wants to show off her wild hairstyle and a son who kicks dad in the face with his dirty feet. Since then, the Baeumler children have grown significantly, with one of them even reaching adulthood