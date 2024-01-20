Bryan And Sarah Baeumler's Four Kids Look So Grown Up Now
The Baeumler family might be best known for their HGTV series "Renovation Island" these days, but Canadian couple Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler first introduced fans to their four kids — Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Josephine — on the HGTV Canada series "House of Bryan." In a 2018 episode of yet another HGTV Canada show featuring the Baumlers, "Bryan Inc.," the titular star explained how a contractor such as himself and an interior designer like his wife ended up with such a big brood. "Babies are like renovations or building homes," he said. "Take a long time, cost a lot of money. But then once all that's over with, you're like, 'We should do that again.'"
"House of Bryan" premiered in 2010 and ended in 2015. The challenges Sarah and Bryan faced back then included keeping a watchful eye on their rambunctious young kids while building the massive Ontario home where they planned on putting down roots. "Construction zones, let's face it, young kids are like flies to a light," Bryan said in a 2015 Citytv interview. Their youngest child, Josephine, aka Jojo, was just a baby when that adventure began. Another challenge for the parents? Having a confessional crashed by a daughter who wants to show off her wild hairstyle and a son who kicks dad in the face with his dirty feet. Since then, the Baeumler children have grown significantly, with one of them even reaching adulthood
Jojo Baeumler is following in her older brother's footsteps
The Baeumler children spent a great deal of their childhoods in the Bahamas, where their parents took on an ambitious project in 2017: transforming a derelict San Andros, Bahamas, resort into a vacation hotspot and having the experience filmed for "Renovation Island." In a 2021 interview with The List, Bryan Baeumler explained why the timing was perfect for this significant move. "If we tried to do this now two of our kids, I don't think would come with us, they're older now, they have friends, the experience wouldn't be there," he explained. One of those two kids is Quintyn Baeumler, who turned 18 in 2023. Quintyn is a competitive showjumper who celebrated a big victory a few months after his milestone birthday: finishing first as a member of Team Canada in the Young Rider Team competition at the North American Youth Championships. "Special thanks to my parents supporting me every step of the way!" he wrote on Instagram.
Quintyn's youngest sister has followed in his footsteps by becoming quite the accomplished equestrian herself. Jojo Baeumler, who turned 11 in 2023, borrowed her older bro's beloved horse, Haydn, and won first place at her first competition. "Siblings share a strong bond and these two seem to have a very special connection," Sarah Baeumler wrote of Quintyn serving as a mentor to his sister.
The Baeumler kids have taken to the streets and the sky
Charlotte Baeumler turned 16 in 2023, making her old enough to obtain her driver's license in the Baeumler's new home state of Florida. While she was working toward obtaining her learner's permit, HGTV cameras filmed her dad serving as her driving instructor. "I prefer driving with my dad, for sure. I think we're similar, the way we drive," said Charlotte in an episode of "Renovation Island." She even offered to be her dad's driver — but it was her mom who later called Charlotte her "personal Uber" on Instagram.
Sarah Baeumler has also posted Instagram photos of Charlotte and her younger brother, Lincoln Baeumler, helping her cook sweet treats in the kitchen. Speaking of Lincoln, he celebrated his 13th birthday in 2023 and has operated a vehicle that's arguably scarier to maneuver than an automobile: a plane. A few months before Lincoln became a teenager, his proud father shared pics and videos of him getting in the pilot's seat of a small aircraft for his first flying lesson. Quintyn Baeumler has also added piloting a plane to his skill set. "As a Dad, there's nothing quite like watching your firstborn Baby Bird fly away," Bryan Baeumler captioned a 2023 post documenting one of Quintyn's flights. Paying for his sons to learn how to fly fits with Bryan's parenting philosophy. "It's great to expose your kids to different things," he told The List.