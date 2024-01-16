The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Emmys

Hollywood was out in force for the 2024 Emmys, gracing the red carpet in all their finery. It's just a short walk from the limo to the Peacock Theater, but it takes weeks, even months, to prepare for. Skincare guru Sonya Dakar offered insight into celebs' award-show-ready routines and interviewed several industry professionals.

Stylist Britt Elkin says the prep begins on the inside. "A lot of healthy eating, working out, and weeks of fittings until you find that perfect dress," she shares. Make-up artist Ashley Khlom recommends that clients undergo facials in the run-up to the awards to ensure top-notch skin for her to work with. While hairdresser to the stars, Chris Dylan, meets with celebs long before the big day. His team "figure out what the vibe is going to be" and check out their client's chosen gown. Dylan and a make-up artist then hash out a game plan. "I think that the most successful red carpet looks come from having a strong team who vibes together to accomplish a cohesive vision," he said.

Stylist Ali Levine also begins prepping far in advance. "First off, you have to source for months at a time to find many options of designer gowns," she said. Levine then knocks up "mood boards" and various possible looks for clients. Once they've decided on one, the long process of fittings begins. With all that work and support, you'd think stepping a foot wrong would be impossible. Not so, though, as proven by our Emmys 2024 worst-dressed list.