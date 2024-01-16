The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Emmys
Hollywood was out in force for the 2024 Emmys, gracing the red carpet in all their finery. It's just a short walk from the limo to the Peacock Theater, but it takes weeks, even months, to prepare for. Skincare guru Sonya Dakar offered insight into celebs' award-show-ready routines and interviewed several industry professionals.
Stylist Britt Elkin says the prep begins on the inside. "A lot of healthy eating, working out, and weeks of fittings until you find that perfect dress," she shares. Make-up artist Ashley Khlom recommends that clients undergo facials in the run-up to the awards to ensure top-notch skin for her to work with. While hairdresser to the stars, Chris Dylan, meets with celebs long before the big day. His team "figure out what the vibe is going to be" and check out their client's chosen gown. Dylan and a make-up artist then hash out a game plan. "I think that the most successful red carpet looks come from having a strong team who vibes together to accomplish a cohesive vision," he said.
Stylist Ali Levine also begins prepping far in advance. "First off, you have to source for months at a time to find many options of designer gowns," she said. Levine then knocks up "mood boards" and various possible looks for clients. Once they've decided on one, the long process of fittings begins. With all that work and support, you'd think stepping a foot wrong would be impossible. Not so, though, as proven by our Emmys 2024 worst-dressed list.
Emma Brooks McCallister sprayed it on
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Emma Brooks McCallister, and she's a woman after our own heart. The TikTok celeb, model, and influencer didn't bother with all the hassle of undergoing a grueling gym routine like other stars do to squeeze into their skin-tight red-carpet gowns. Instead, McCallister went with the "fake it 'til you make it" option — because why waste time with pesky crunches when you can just spray and embroider abs on a leotard instead?
The budding entrepreneur finished the look by wrapping an old see-through sheet around her waist. Practical and thrifty!
Reese Feldman won't burn in the sun
It can take some work for a man to stand out on the red carpet. Still, Reese Feldman made quite a statement in his Emmys get-up. Hollywood's Mr. TikTok went for a "Vampire Diaries" ensemble, which was all "American Gigolo" in the front and caped crusader in the back. Feldman's sharp black tux was impeccable — no faulting it — the pale bare chest underneath? Not so much.
It's also sharp style pass on the flimsy full-length chiffon scarf Feldman had wrapped backward around his neck. Oh, and Tom Cruise called; he wants his Cuban-heeled patent leather booties back when you've finished with them, Reese.
Samantha Hanratty kept it crafty
It's always good to upcycle old nick-nacks that are lying around the house. Just ask Samantha Hanratty. She grabbed the dress off an old lacy doll covering her Grandma's spare stack of toilet paper for her Emmy's get-up. And, Bingo! She was good to go. Bonus point: if anybody gets caught short, Samantha's your girl.
The "Yellowjackets" actor didn't just rely on her own crafting skills, though. Shockingly, Dolce & Gabbana also had a hand in the fashion travesty.
Aubrey Plaza rocked an unfinished frock
The Spanish fashion house Loewe is renowned for its cutting-edge and fashion-forward haute couture. Sadly, though, they ran out of time when working on Aubrey Plaza's gown and delivered it only half-done. The Louis Vuitton subsidiary finished the bottom half of the "White Lotus" star's full-length acid-yellow satin dress. Still, they didn't even manage to cut the pattern for the top half.
Instead, they just folded the fabric over into a square and stuck a giant pin through to hold it in place.
Tyler James Williams leathered up
Fashionistas worldwide have been hailing the return of the Timberlake-Spears' early naughts double denim travesty for over a year now. However, it's unlikely anybody will be ushering in a double leather era anytime soon. Nobody warned Tyler James Williams, though.
The "Everybody Hates Chris" actor rocked a snazzy leather suit on the red carpet, and it definitely made him stand out from the crowd — albeit for all the wrong reasons. Leather causes heat and friction when worn, resulting in sweat breakouts. However, Williams carefully reduced the risk of perspiration mishaps by ditching his shirt.
Natasha Lyonne went full Ariel
Natasha Lyonne drew inspiration from her daughter, Doe's favorite Disney flick for her Emmys ensemble. The "Poker Face" star went full-on "My Little Mermaid" for the Emmys red carpet. Lyonne was clad in a silver mesh floor-skimming Schiaparelli number. The long-sleeved dress was semi-transparent, so to save her blushes, the crafty comedian spray-painted a couple of oyster shells silver and stuck them on her chest.
Lyonne dyed her trademark auburn hair a brighter, deeper red shade to ensure she captured Ariel in her full glory.
Ali Wong's look was a frocky horror show
Usually, when you order haute couture from Louis Vuitton, you're guaranteed flawless design and unparalleled dressmaking. Ali Wong clearly wasn't so lucky, though. The "Baby Cobra" comedian was sent a Frankenstein frock cobbled together from a bunch of old fabric off-cuts that were covering the hallowed designers' floor.
The lower half of Wong's dress comprised some bright blue floral material left over from the 1970s. Meanwhile, the top half was made of a sparkly silver sequined bustier with black see-through mesh tacked onto it.
Kathryn Hahn looked tattered and torn
With the cost of living crisis showing no sign of abating, everybody feels the pinch. Kathryn Hahn is no exception. The "Central Park" star dug deep into the Dior Haute Couture costume archives to find her "Little House on the Prairie" get-up.
Sadly, it was pretty beaten up after all those years in storage, though, and poor Hahn had to make do with a tattered and frayed black chiffon rag tied around her neck. Miss Plum would never approve. She would likely have something to say about Hahn's see-through velvet and lace skirt, too. Not to mention her totally transparent front ruffled blouse.
Lisa Ann Walter wore a dress of three parts
Lisa Ann Walter couldn't make her mind up between three outfits that she liked. So, she bought them all, chopped them up, dialed up her mom, and got her to coble all the bits into one complete monstrosity.
The top section comprised black satin. The middle section looked like it was butchered from a wet suit. The bottom was part of an orange parachute, splayed into a fishtail. Sadly, Walter's mom's sewing skills appear a tad rudimentary, as her stitching left much to be desired.
Quinta Brunson was crumpled and creased
Poor Quinta Brunson! Her bright fushia-colored Dior Haute Couture scoop neck dress was utterly adorable with its belted cinched waist and mid-calf length full skirt. Sadly, though, her iron apparently broke before she headed out, and she was forced to wear a crumpled mess.
Hunting for a replacement iron clearly left Brunson in a time tizzy as she grabbed the first pair of shoes she could find on her way out of the door. Unfortunately, they were a pair of old tan heels that didn't match her vibrant frock.