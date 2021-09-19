The Biggest Winner At The Emmys Isn't Who You'd Expect

Coming off of 2020, there is no other show audiences would expect to see pop up on their screens other than "Schitt's Creek." In 2020, the comedy show swept the Emmy Awards when it won nine different statues. Dan Levy won best supporting actor, Annie Murphy won best supporting actress, Catherine O'Hara won best lead actress, and Eugene Levy won best actor. To top it all off, the show also won best comedy series.

Twitter was excited to see its favorite on-screen family walk the carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Stepping out in style, Dan wore a blue monochromatic suit, while his father, Eugene, wore a staple black tux. Murphy, who plays Dan's on-screen sister, wore an emerald green shirtdress. O'Hara, known for her iconic looks on and off the screen, wore a red off-the-shoulder two-piece set.

Yet, while everyone loved the "Schitt's Creek" family on the carpet, they ended up winning the entire Emmys again. Keep reading to find out how "Schitt's Creek" unexpectedly won the Emmys.