Did Annie Murphy Just Hint At A Schitt's Creek Spinoff?

"Schitt's Creek" came to a close after six incredible seasons, leaving fans with all the feels. While most viewers would agree that the show ended on a high note, many have been craving some catch-up time with the Roses — Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David. In a 2020 interview with Variety, co-creator and executive producer Dan Levy, who plays David Rose on the show, explained why he decided to wrap things up when he did. "I at no point wanted to compromise on quality or storytelling. It just didn't feel like it was worth the risk to take it any further," he told the outlet, adding that the goal of the show was for the Rose family to "realize the value of love." Once that was achieved, Levy knew that it was time to say goodbye.

The finale of "Schitt's Creek" was released on April 7, 2020. However, thousands of viewers fell in love with the series in the months that followed. In fact, in November 2020, seven months after the finale originally aired, "Schitt's Creek" was ranked number one on the Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings, according to Deadline. For months, fans have been bummed out about having to say their own goodbyes to the Roses, and many have found themselves wondering if a surprise update episode — or even a spinoff — would ever happen. In an April 2021 interview, actress Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose, hinted at that possibility. Read on to find out what she said.