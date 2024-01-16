The 2024 Emmys Isn't Anthony Anderson's Mother Doris Bowman's First Showbiz Gig

Primetime Emmy Awards host Anthony Anderson, like many of the guests, wasn't going to attend alone. Anderson brought his mama Doris Bowman along for the ride. Anderson told People that he couldn't do the gig without his mother, with whom he is really close. "I can't host the Emmys without having Mama Doris on the stage with me, so we're finding some smart ways to incorporate her into the show," he shared with the outlet.

That smart way he incorporated Mama D in the show? She's the send-off music! If someone starts going too long in their speech, she holds up a cardboard clock sign with a red line through it and starts talking them off the stage. She started her role with her son when his monologue started to go on a bit too long. "Time's up, baby," she said via E! Online. "Wrap it up."

Audiences can tell that Bowman is used to the cameras. While most celeb parents are probably less equipped to quip with the best of them in such a public way, Mama D has no problem with it. That's probably because she's no slouch in showbiz herself.