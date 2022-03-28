Anthony Anderson's Longtime Marriage Has Reached A Sad Conclusion

Anthony Anderson may have become synonymous with his loving role as America's dad on the hit ABC sitcom, "Black-ish," but it appears the actor is now facing marital woes in his personal life. Anderson's wife, Alvina Stewart, has filed for divorce from the comedian after more than two decades of marriage, per TMZ.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Stewart cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split from Anderson. Stewart has also asked that the court deny Anderson the ability to obtain spousal support and has requested that the entertainer pay for her attorney fees.

The recent announcement marks the second time the couple has filed for divorce. In 2015, Stewart filed legal documents to end her marriage to Anderson, revealing that the two had been living separately since 2014. However, Stewart dismissed her petition in January 2017 and the couple had seemingly remained happily married since then. Unfortunately, Stewart's recent filing tells a different story.