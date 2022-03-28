Anthony Anderson's Longtime Marriage Has Reached A Sad Conclusion
Funny man Anthony Anderson has become a staple on American television as the patriarchal lead on the hit show "Black-ish." The series, which premiered in 2014, sees Anderson star alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and Jenifer Lewis. The show follows Dre Johnson and Rainbow Johnson (played by Anderson and Ross, respectively) as they navigate the challenges of being a Black family in a middle-class neighborhood. After eight seasons and a Freeform spin-off titled "Grown-ish," the popular ABC show is ending.
Similarly, Anderson's life off the small screen mimicked that of his familiar character. The former "Law & Order" actor is also a family man in real life. The seven-time Emmy nominee has two children, Nathan and Kyra Anderson, whom he shares with wife Alvina Stewart. Anderson revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that he and Stewart met while attending Howard University. But now, after 22 years together, Anderson's marriage to Stewart has taken a drastic turn.
Alvina Stewart files to end their marriage — again
Anthony Anderson may have become synonymous with his loving role as America's dad on the hit ABC sitcom, "Black-ish," but it appears the actor is now facing marital woes in his personal life. Anderson's wife, Alvina Stewart, has filed for divorce from the comedian after more than two decades of marriage, per TMZ.
According to documents obtained by the outlet, Stewart cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split from Anderson. Stewart has also asked that the court deny Anderson the ability to obtain spousal support and has requested that the entertainer pay for her attorney fees.
The recent announcement marks the second time the couple has filed for divorce. In 2015, Stewart filed legal documents to end her marriage to Anderson, revealing that the two had been living separately since 2014. However, Stewart dismissed her petition in January 2017 and the couple had seemingly remained happily married since then. Unfortunately, Stewart's recent filing tells a different story.