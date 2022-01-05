Did Tracee Ellis Ross Have A Problem With Anthony Anderson?

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are two of the hottest stars in the sitcom world, and their on-screen chemistry is off-the-charts. Is it just us, or do they seem made to play spouses? The duo teamed up on the ABC hit "Black-ish" in 2014, playing the roles of husband and wife Rainbow and Andre Johnson. (The show is so highly rated, in fact, that it scored an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.) Ross and Anderson make regular appearances on one another's Instagram pages, and it's safe to say that they have a happy working relationship.

In May 2021, the show's creator, Kenya Barris, announced that the eighth season of "Black-ish" would be its last. "To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for, it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," she wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ross said she was "ready" for the show to end, but noted it would be hard. "What a delight it's been to leap, stretch and grow with you these past 8 years, @anthonyanderson. The rapport we have as Mr & Mrs. Johnson was apparent from the start," Ross wrote on Instagram ahead of the Season 8 premiere. "Most importantly, we've never let each other fall. You are the absolute best TV husband a gal could ever ask for, Pherny."

The two seem to be great friends now, but that wasn't always the case.