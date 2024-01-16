This Matthew Perry Moment At The 2024 Emmys Will Have You Full-On Sobbing

Matthew Perry's legacy lives on at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. The late actor — whose tragic death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and around the world — was given an emotional and heart-wrenching tribute during the "In Memoriam" segment featuring a live performance of "I'll Be There For You" by singer Charlie Puth, alongside the musical duo The War and Treaty. Perry — whose role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" earned him an Emmy nomination for lead actor in a comedy series — died on October 28, 2023, after being found unconscious in his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old. CNN reported that his official cause of death was "acute effects of ketamine," with other contributing factors listed as accidental drowning. Aside from Perry, other notable stars included in the "In Memoriam" segment of this year's Emmy Awards were Norman Lear, André Braugher, Suzanne Somers, Barbara Walters, and Kirstie Alley.

Prior to the awards show, the Television Academy's Jesse Collins said in a statement to Variety that Perry's sudden death "was a tremendous loss for us all" and that "we are working to create a moment that shines a light on him ... as we are with so many other people that we lost this year." She added, "The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television. And so, it's been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers." It seems that Perry certainly got his, and fans took notice of the heart-wrenching moment.