The Sign Rachel McAdams Isn't Close With The Mean Girls Cast Now

In retrospect, 2004 was a banner year for Canadian actor Rachel McAdams, who gifted us with her starring roles in both "The Notebook" and "Mean Girls" (although she initially auditioned for a different role). Though Allie Hamilton remains an iconic figure in rom-com lore, it's McAdams' take on Queen Bee Regina George that has stuck with us for two decades. The beloved movie offers a satirical POV on high school culture and social cliques, but McAdams and the rest of the cast all got along IRL.

"I was in awe of [Lindsay Lohan's] talent," the Canadian actor gushed to Allure in 2014 (via E! News). "I looked at her as this experienced actor, and she had great comedic timing, so natural." Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert (who played fellow Plastics Karen Smith and Gretchen Weiners respectively) also developed a close friendship on set. In a 2022 interview with Marie Claire, Seyfried recalled hanging out in Chabert's trailer and collaborating to organize a Friendsgiving dinner for the cast.

But were they all really friends? In 2014, reports surfaced that Lohan was intimidated by McAdams on set. Likewise, several of the original cast members — including Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert — reunited for Walmart's Black Friday sale in 2023, while the "Notebook" star was noticeably absent. The commercial didn't feel right without Regina George, because what is North Shore without its queen? We can't help but wonder whether McAdams is writing off the rest of the "Mean Girls" cast.