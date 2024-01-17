Whatever Happened To Millionaire Matchmaker Star Michael Prozer?
You may have forgotten all about it, but "The Millionaire Matchmaker" was a hit for Bravo back in 2008. Despite its many behind-the-scenes scandals, the reality show ran for eight seasons, following luxe matchmaker Patti Stanger as she tried to find love for her ultra-wealthy clients. Among the series' most notable participants was season two contestant Michael Prozer. The then-32-year-old appeared on the show in 2009 and told viewers he was a single dad of two and the millionaire CEO of an internet payment clearing company. Called Xchange Agent Inc., it was said to be similar to PayPal and allegedly operated in South America and Europe. Except it wasn't true. Prozer's self-professed $400 million net worth was a lie, and no, he didn't own a private jet or a luxury mansion.
Soon enough, his house of cards tumbled around him. In August 2011, Prozer was slapped with a federal indictment that would eventually see him convicted of seven federal crimes, including conspiracy, mail, wire, and bank fraud. He was sentenced to over eight years in prison and during his sentencing hearing in 2012, Prozer told Tampa Bay Online, "I do take responsibility for what had happened." However, he maintained his actions weren't all that bad. "I've done a lot of good things," he argued. "This case makes it look like I'm a horrible person." Here's everything that's happened to Michael Prozer since "The Millionaire Matchmaker."
From shady business dealings to jail time
Michael Prozer's demise began in 2011. That's when it was discovered that the reality star had paid a Wachovia Bank employee $25,000 to falsify documents claiming he had $21 million in collateral to offer against a potential loan. Prozer (who had no such funds) then used the fake papers to get a $3 million loan from a small and since-defunct Georgia bank called Park Avenue Bank. Not surprisingly, he never paid it back, and the law came calling. Before that, though, he tried to use some of the ill-gotten cash to rent a $4 million mansion on Florida's swanky Davis Island, near Tampa. However, as Forbes reported, his $31,250 check for the first and last month's rent bounced. He then tried his best to move funds around and stay in the property but was eventually evicted, with the landlord noting his (stolen) lifestyle was anything but lavish. "Basically he lived like a college kid," they revealed.
Prozer appeared in court in 2011 and repeatedly claimed that Barry Cohen would represent him. However, he couldn't actually afford the high-profile defense attorney and ended up representing himself. That October, after repeatedly lying to Federal Magistrate Elizabeth Jenkins, he was arrested without bail and ultimately pleaded guilty in April 2012 to avoid the case going to trial. In August 2012, Prozer was sentenced to eight years and six months in jail and ordered to pay $3 million in restitution.
Michael Prozer is trying to reinvent himself
When Michael Prozer was convicted back in 2012, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney told the world, per Tampa Bay Online, that he was essentially a talented conman. "That's a pattern we saw again, and again and again," she said. "Everybody trusted Mr. Prozer." But despite his ability to make people believe he was rich, his company, Xchange Agent, "never made any money, never had any credit" according to Sweeney.
Those revelations make Prozer's current entrepreneurial aspirations all the more surprising. Despite his criminal conviction, a visit to his website in January 2024 revealed he was still unabashedly calling himself a business and technology expert. He'd also founded a new company called XA Interactive Inc., which "specializes in secondary recovery oil and gas operations, technology, and digitalization to help solve the challenges of today's world." It's unclear how the enterprise is doing, but in March 2023, CEO Prozer put out a press release, proudly announcing his plans to go public. "It's exciting to be taking this momentous step forward in our company's journey," he gushed. Then, in September, Yahoo! Finance reported that XA Interactive Inc. was merging with Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. and acquiring all of Louisiana Onshore Exploration's assets, including oil wells, drilling equipment, and land leases. Unfortunately, it seems old habits die hard. In January 2024, Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. announced it was canceling the merger because "numerous significant omissions" were discovered about XA Interactive Inc. during the due diligence process.