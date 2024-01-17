Whatever Happened To Millionaire Matchmaker Star Michael Prozer?

You may have forgotten all about it, but "The Millionaire Matchmaker" was a hit for Bravo back in 2008. Despite its many behind-the-scenes scandals, the reality show ran for eight seasons, following luxe matchmaker Patti Stanger as she tried to find love for her ultra-wealthy clients. Among the series' most notable participants was season two contestant Michael Prozer. The then-32-year-old appeared on the show in 2009 and told viewers he was a single dad of two and the millionaire CEO of an internet payment clearing company. Called Xchange Agent Inc., it was said to be similar to PayPal and allegedly operated in South America and Europe. Except it wasn't true. Prozer's self-professed $400 million net worth was a lie, and no, he didn't own a private jet or a luxury mansion.

Soon enough, his house of cards tumbled around him. In August 2011, Prozer was slapped with a federal indictment that would eventually see him convicted of seven federal crimes, including conspiracy, mail, wire, and bank fraud. He was sentenced to over eight years in prison and during his sentencing hearing in 2012, Prozer told Tampa Bay Online, "I do take responsibility for what had happened." However, he maintained his actions weren't all that bad. "I've done a lot of good things," he argued. "This case makes it look like I'm a horrible person." Here's everything that's happened to Michael Prozer since "The Millionaire Matchmaker."