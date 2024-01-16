E. Jean Carroll's Intense Legal Battles Against Donald Trump, Explained

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Former President Donald Trump is facing another lawsuit, this time for defamation for the comments he made against writer E. Jean Carroll.

This isn't the first time that Carroll has had to go to court against Trump. Back in 2019, she alleged in a piece for The Cut that the former president had raped her in a dressing room in a department store in Manhattan, New York. Following the allegations, Trump was public about claiming his innocence and even went as far as to call Carroll a "nut job" who invented a "fraudulent and false story," per AP News. Carroll took Trump to court for the alleged rape and defamation for his 2022 comments suggesting that she made up the story. In May 2023, a jury found Trump guilty of sexually abusing Carroll after being split about whether Trump had raped her. In addition, the former president was found guilty of defamation for the comments he made against her. Carroll was awarded $5 million.

Trump was not happy about the results of the trial. He shared on Truth Social (via The Hill), "I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace — A continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!" While it may have seemed like Trump's story with Carroll was case closed, it was far from over. Carroll is back in court for a similar reason to her first trial against the former president.