Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Josh Hutcherson

We all know that actors can be quirky — after all, they're used to playing all sorts of characters on the big or small screen — and Josh Hutcherson is no different. He started acting when he was just a kid but he shot to fame after playing Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games" trilogy. At the time, he was 18 years old when the first installment came out and it took a while for him to adjust to being a celebrity. "I don't think I'll ever get used to it. I have two-point-something million followers on Twitter, and if I say something, they all listen. It's crazy! I shouldn't be allowed that responsibility," he told Glamour in 2013.

Hutcherson had a strange tactic for avoiding recognition in extremely public places such as Bonnaroo. "There's two ways: One is, you dress like a Mexican drug cartel, which is a bandana, sunglasses, and hat. You feel really creepy but they don't recognize you," he told Conan O'Brien. "Or two, you just walk out with your face out in the open, and they're all so far gone on substances, you just throw a Twinkie and they like, go running after it anyways. So, it's totally like, 'What's that over there?' and you just skitter away," the actor continued. Throwing food at people isn't the only weird thing about Hutcherson, and from wanting to eat people to outright breaking the law, he proves that underneath his boy-next-door exterior lies some bizarre personality traits.