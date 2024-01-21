Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Josh Hutcherson
We all know that actors can be quirky — after all, they're used to playing all sorts of characters on the big or small screen — and Josh Hutcherson is no different. He started acting when he was just a kid but he shot to fame after playing Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games" trilogy. At the time, he was 18 years old when the first installment came out and it took a while for him to adjust to being a celebrity. "I don't think I'll ever get used to it. I have two-point-something million followers on Twitter, and if I say something, they all listen. It's crazy! I shouldn't be allowed that responsibility," he told Glamour in 2013.
Hutcherson had a strange tactic for avoiding recognition in extremely public places such as Bonnaroo. "There's two ways: One is, you dress like a Mexican drug cartel, which is a bandana, sunglasses, and hat. You feel really creepy but they don't recognize you," he told Conan O'Brien. "Or two, you just walk out with your face out in the open, and they're all so far gone on substances, you just throw a Twinkie and they like, go running after it anyways. So, it's totally like, 'What's that over there?' and you just skitter away," the actor continued. Throwing food at people isn't the only weird thing about Hutcherson, and from wanting to eat people to outright breaking the law, he proves that underneath his boy-next-door exterior lies some bizarre personality traits.
Josh Hutcherson was caught using a fake ID to buy booze
Josh Hutcherson was not old enough to drink while he was starring in "The Hunger Games," which he thought was an unfair law. When asked about the drinking age in the United States by TMZ in 2012, he replied, "I think the age to go to war is 18 ... so I think the drinking age should be 18 as well." Not long afterward, Hutcherson, who was 19 years old at the time, was spotted by TMZ leaving a grocery store with a bottle of Macallan. According to a source, the "Bridge to Terabithia" star used a fake ID to score the booze and could have gotten himself, as well as the grocery store, in trouble with the law.
Perhaps it was Jimmy Kimmel who gave Hutcherson the fake ID. During a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via E! News), the host recalled meeting the actor when he was just 13 years old. "Do you remember what you did? You didn't tell me where babies came from, but you did give me a fake ID with what looked like the beard you are now wearing," Hutcherson told Kimmel. "You literally gave me a fake ID and said 'Welcome to Hollywood, kid.' I almost got arrested a lot of times with that," he added. Looks like the whiskey wasn't the first and only time Hutcherson bought liquor underage.
Josh Hutcherson has a weird cannibalistic side
We get that the citizens of Panem were starving but Josh Hutcherson has plenty of good food to eat in real life. However, the "Catching Fire" star revealed to GQ that he would want to try eating humans just out of curiosity (via Cosmopolitan). "I don't want somebody to die for me to eat them. However, if someone happened to die from natural causes and it was not so taboo... I'm curious. I want to know what it tastes like. Like you want to know what a pigeon tastes like, you know, except it's a human. We're all animals," he stated.
Hutcherson defended his weird penchant during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Michael." He told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, "I was just saying that if somebody offered it to me in like ... this person donated their body to science and wanted someone to taste human, and you are the person that gets to try it." After the shocked silence of the audience members, Hutcherson begged them to have his back but it was obvious not many shared his weird interest. And, judging by Ripa and Strahan's faces, they weren't intrigued as well.
Josh Hutcherson is fluent in gibberish
Okay, we admit this one may be a useful talent, albeit a bit odd. When visiting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Josh Hutcherson was asked what weird talent he had and he revealed that when he was nine years old, he and his friend wanted to talk about things in front of adults without letting them in on their conversation so they made up a language they called "gibberish." He proceeded to show off the nonsense speech, which he apparently remembered years later. Jimmy Fallon then brought up another strange ability of Hutcherson's which was to mimic a cricket with his lips. "That's kind of amazing!" Fallon exclaimed.
According to Hutcherson, gibberish is his preferred method of communicating if he finds a mysterious island, although we're not sure how effective it would be. During a 2012 interview with Teen.com while promoting "Journey 2: A Mysterious Island," he was asked, "Your character finds the island through signal. What would your signal say?" He replied, "I would code it in gibberish," and then proceeded to show off his skill. Not many would understand what he was saying, but perhaps if his childhood friend picked up the signal, they'd totally be incommunicado in secret.