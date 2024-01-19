What Lily Gladstone's Life Was Really Like Before Her Hollywood Fame

Lily Gladstone's performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon" earned her a Golden Globe for best actress and acclaim from the critics. But her journey to making history as the first Indigenous actor to take home the award was long. Martin Scorsese's Western drama marked the first lead role for Gladstone, who is in her late 30s. In fact, Gladstone's film debut was just a decade earlier, when she was tapped to play a minor role alongside Benicio del Toro in "Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian" in 2012.

Gladstone went on to star in several other movies and TV shows, but the prospects of a breakthrough started to look improbable. "You just wonder if it's going to be sustainable," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. Gladstone wasn't willing to wait. Already in her mid-30s, she decided she needed to change paths in 2021. "I had my credit card out, registering for a data analytics course," she said. Gladstone planned to work with the Department of Agriculture on tracking murder hornets.

Luckily for all movie fans, Gladstone decided to check the email she had just been notified about before paying for the course. The email was from Scorsese. The director wanted to schedule a Zoom conversation with Gladstone about a potential role, having become interested in her after seeing her performance in "Certain Women." Gladstone's life would never be the same. But the Golden Globe stage is as far a place can be from where Gladstone came from.