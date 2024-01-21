Donald Trump Supposedly Asked His Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell

As more and more documents related to Jeffrey Epstein are brought to light, conversations are also turning to Ghislaine Maxwell. It's no secret that former President Donald J. Trump spent some time with both Epstein and Ghislaine, either, since it's been well documented in the press. Although many names of Epstein associates have been redacted in the lists being made public, Business Insider determined that "Doe 174" is most likely Trump. Given the photos alone, Trump's connection to both of them is clear.

US District Judge Loretta Preska's identifiers for "Doe 174" reveal that this individual is already widely known in the media for their association with Epstein and Maxwell, and their name surfaced during Maxwell's public criminal trial. Furthermore, according to Business Insider, Johanna Sjoberg named Trump in her deposition, indicating that while she was flying in a jet with Epstein, she overheard a conversation: "Jeffrey said, Great, we'll call up Trump, and we'll go to — I don't recall the name of the casino, but — we'll go to the casino."

After an article surfaced online, Trump allegedly asked about Maxwell — even at the risk of raising eyebrows.