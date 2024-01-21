Why LL Cool J And Jay-Z Don't Get Along

What do you get when two of the greatest rappers collide? Either a stellar collaboration or drama. For LL Cool J and Jay-Z, it was drama. The two rappers are said to have had beef for years, and there's a shocking reason as to why.

LL Cool J and Jay-Z haven't always had tension. Despite being around the same age, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" singer was the first of the two to come up on the music scene. His career catapulted in the 80's with tracks like "I Need Love" and "Goin' Back to Cali." It wouldn't be until a couple of years later that Jay-Z would find his success after releasing his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," in 1996. Jay-Z and LL Cool J were dominant forces in the rap industry, so, of course, their worlds were bound to collide. It's unclear how they met, but the two seemed to create a close friendship with one another. In Jay-Z's 2004 concert documentary, the rapper even included a performance of him rapping LL Cool J's famous track, "I Need Love."

Jay-Z eventually became President of Def Jam Record in 2004, which LL Cool J was signed to. It seemed like this was the perfect mix, but Jay-Z's role in Def Jam would ultimately cause the two rappers' friendship to fall apart.