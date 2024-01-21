Christie Brinkley's Three Kids Are All Grown Up And Close With Their Mom
Christie Brinkley had three children during different chapters of her life. The "Sports Illustrated" icon first became a mother in December 1985, when she welcomed Alexa with her second husband, Billy Joel. When Brinkley and Joel divorced in August 1994, she needed no time to move on. Three months later, Brinkley said "I do" to real estate developer Richard Taubman. Their son, Jack, who was born in June 1995. Just seven weeks later, Brinkley and Taubman called it quits.
Once again, Brinkley was quick to find new love. She tied the knot with Peter Cook in September 1996, welcoming Sailor in July 1998. Despite Brinkley's complicated love life, she raised her family as a united front following her messy divorce from Cook. Sailor and Jack, whom Cook adopted, are only three years apart and were raised very close in the Hamptons. "We both went to the Ross School, so we got into a little trouble together," he told The Daily Front Row.
Alexa is more than a decade older but is just as close. "If I ever have anything I need to talk about or get over, Alexa is my go-to," Jack told Town & Country. Sailor often offers glimpses of her relationship with her sister. "Opposites attract," she captioned a September 2023 Instagram post, to which Alexa replied: "The sun to my moon! My favorite opposite in the world... I love you so much Baboosh." Brinkley may not have found her better half, but she sure isn't lacking familial companionship.
Christie Brinkley and her kids hang out — a lot
Christie Brinkley spends lots of quality time with her kids. In October, she and Sailor Brinkley Cook had a blast at Rolling Stones's "Hackney Diamonds" concert. "I know you can't always get what you want but we got everything we wanted last night," she wrote on Instagram. Sailor shared the same photo, seen above, on her Instagram to illustrate one of her favorite activities to partake in with her mother. "My favorite gal to grab a margarita or two (or three) with," she captioned.
Christie also enjoys her children's company in the daytime, though. In November, she and Jack Brinkley Cook spent time together taking in the beauty of the fall. "I just couldn't LEAF the leaves alone! I forced them and my autumnal sonshine into a few Fall selfies because I am going to miss them when they're gone!" she captioned the Instagram carrousel featuring mother and son. Christie and Jack also share a passion for hockey, particularly the New York Islanders.
In fact, they rubbed it off on Alexa Joel, who accompanied them to a game in November. "I'm still chanting... LET'S GO ISLANDERS‼️ Ha," she shared on Instagram, thanking Jack for lending her his jacket. While Christie clearly gets plenty of one-on-one time with each of her kids, she also hangs out with all three of them together. From birthdays to Christmas and New Year's, the Brinkley-Cook-Joel family can always count on each other to have fun.
Christie Brinkley's children are all proud of their mom
Christie Brinkley has countless fans around the globe, but her biggest ones might just be her own children. Alexa Joel, Jack, and Sailor Brinkley Cook have enough praise for their mother to go around. In 2017, Jack delved into Christie's work ethic. "She works harder than anybody I know," he said in The Daily Front Row interview. "She's constantly traveling, and when it comes to business and that stuff, she's serious."
To Sailor, who has followed in her mother's footsteps in the modeling industry, Christie is an inspiration and mentor. "Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," she told People in February 2023. Sailor isn't shy about showing her admiration for her. "My mom is my superhero," Sailor captioned a May 2023 Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of the two.
While Christie's oldest chose Billy Joel's business, Alexa is just as influenced by her mother. The singer-songwriter even wrote a song for Christie in honor of her birthday. Titled "A Song For Christie Lee," the lyrics highlight Christie's intrinsic brightness. "I love you more than I can even put into the words of this song, though I'm still trying! They'll never know you, or cherish you, like I do," she captioned the Instagram post.