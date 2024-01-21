Christie Brinkley's Three Kids Are All Grown Up And Close With Their Mom

Christie Brinkley had three children during different chapters of her life. The "Sports Illustrated" icon first became a mother in December 1985, when she welcomed Alexa with her second husband, Billy Joel. When Brinkley and Joel divorced in August 1994, she needed no time to move on. Three months later, Brinkley said "I do" to real estate developer Richard Taubman. Their son, Jack, who was born in June 1995. Just seven weeks later, Brinkley and Taubman called it quits.

Once again, Brinkley was quick to find new love. She tied the knot with Peter Cook in September 1996, welcoming Sailor in July 1998. Despite Brinkley's complicated love life, she raised her family as a united front following her messy divorce from Cook. Sailor and Jack, whom Cook adopted, are only three years apart and were raised very close in the Hamptons. "We both went to the Ross School, so we got into a little trouble together," he told The Daily Front Row.

Alexa is more than a decade older but is just as close. "If I ever have anything I need to talk about or get over, Alexa is my go-to," Jack told Town & Country. Sailor often offers glimpses of her relationship with her sister. "Opposites attract," she captioned a September 2023 Instagram post, to which Alexa replied: "The sun to my moon! My favorite opposite in the world... I love you so much Baboosh." Brinkley may not have found her better half, but she sure isn't lacking familial companionship.