Why King Charles And Kate Middleton Will Be Hospitalized At The Same Time
Kate Middleton and King Charles III will soon be hospitalized for very different reasons.
According to an official notice from Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales has stepped back from her public duties until Easter to recover from "a planned abdominal surgery." Although the Palace shared little about Middleton's medical status, multiple outlets have reported that the surgery was a success and not due to cancer. But she still has a two-week recovery ahead of her. According to TMZ, Middleton made her last public appearance at Christmas 2023. As E! News reported, Middleton is currently residing at the London Clinic — an upscale medical facility that's certainly fit for the future Queen of England.
Meanwhile, King Charles III is set to check into a hospital next week for treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," read the official statement (via People). Fortunately, the king's procedure is not related to cancer either. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," continued the statement. Although the recovery time for the procedure is unknown, it's been reported that he will still be able to carry out his royal responsibilities.
The concurrent hospitalizations have stirred up worry in royal watchers, but the senior royals are definitely getting adequate medical care.
Where Kate and Charles are getting treated
Surgery is never fun, but at least Kate Middleton is recovering in the London Clinic, which has a long history of treating V.I.P. patients such as the royal family, John F. Kennedy, and Elizabeth Taylor, per the Daily Mail. However, the hospital also treats normal citizens — at least the ones who can afford it. As Hello! reported, Middleton will probably have a very upscale experience. Middleton will also be able to utilize the hospital's patient concierge service, which helps patients plan their post-hospital festivities. That said, Middleton already has a private staff on call, so the service may actually be a bit redundant.
King Charles' exact hospital hasn't been made public — possibly due to security concerns. However, the Daily Mail has reported that his hospital stay will likely amount to an overnight visit. Charles also reportedly received his enlarged prostate diagnosis at Balmoral shortly before Buckingham Palace announced the news. Unfortunately, Charles' immediate engagements — including a visit to Dumfries House in Ayrshire — have been canceled for the time being.
Let's hope the senior royals experience a seamless recovery!