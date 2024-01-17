Why King Charles And Kate Middleton Will Be Hospitalized At The Same Time

Kate Middleton and King Charles III will soon be hospitalized for very different reasons.

According to an official notice from Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales has stepped back from her public duties until Easter to recover from "a planned abdominal surgery." Although the Palace shared little about Middleton's medical status, multiple outlets have reported that the surgery was a success and not due to cancer. But she still has a two-week recovery ahead of her. According to TMZ, Middleton made her last public appearance at Christmas 2023. As E! News reported, Middleton is currently residing at the London Clinic — an upscale medical facility that's certainly fit for the future Queen of England.

Meanwhile, King Charles III is set to check into a hospital next week for treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," read the official statement (via People). Fortunately, the king's procedure is not related to cancer either. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," continued the statement. Although the recovery time for the procedure is unknown, it's been reported that he will still be able to carry out his royal responsibilities.

The concurrent hospitalizations have stirred up worry in royal watchers, but the senior royals are definitely getting adequate medical care.