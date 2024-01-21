The Real Reason Gary Burghoff Left His Role As Radar On MASH

Actor Gary Burghoff has done acting work through the decades, but no role has followed him as closely as Walter "Radar" O'Reilly on "M*A*S*H." After originating the role in the film of the same name in 1970, Burghoff went on to play Radar for 180 episodes of the subsequent TV series. And while he reveled in the part, Burghoff also wanted audiences to see him and not just the bespectacled Midwestern nice guy.

"We all have our identities outside of work," Burghoff told The Courier-Journal (via MeTV). "If the only identity we have is what we do, then we're in big trouble — especially if we lose a job. Then we don't have an identity anymore." He went a step further and told The Chicago Tribune (again via MeTV) that he hated being called Radar instead of his name because he isn't Radar — he's Gary Burghoff.

Still, even after spending seven years playing Radar, he didn't totally say goodbye to the character until after the 1984 TV movie "WALTER," which focused on the character. But what caused Burghoff leave "M*A*S*H" after seven seasons when the show ran for four more?